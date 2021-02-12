Atlantic Trojans

(KMAland) -- Griswold, Southeast Warren, Glidden-Ralston and Diagonal advanced while West Harrison won again and Atlantic clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten on Friday in boys hoops.

H-10: Atlantic 54 Clarinda 40 

Atlantic clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship with the win.

TT 1A-14: Griswold 68 Essex 27 

Landon Pelzer had 21 points and Kamron Brownlee put in 19 for Griswold in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

NC: Boyer Valley 54 IKM-Manning 25 

Gavin Reineke dropped in 23 points while Drew Volkmann finished with 10 for Boyer Valley.

POI: Lenox 75 East Union 47

Keaton England had 25 points and seven assists for Lenox. Samson Adams added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Isaac Grundman put in 12 points.

NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Murray 40 

Derek Kleve had 17 points while Hogan Franey added 14 and Jack Franey put in 10 for Martensdale-St. Marys.

Jace Rodecker and Christian Nevarez both scored in double figures for Murray with 11 and 10 points, respectively. 

TT 1A-12: Southeast Warren 74 Moulton-Udell 31 

Cade Nelson scored 15 points, Mason Merfeld added 13 and Austin Clendenen put in 11 for Southeast Warren.

RVC: West Harrison 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 

Koleson Evans scored 20 points, Mason King had 18 and Sage Evans put in 15 for West harrison. 

TT 1A-13: Diagonal 58 Orient-Macksburg 34 

Will Strange and Garrett Stephens had 15 points each for Diagonal on the night.

MO: Benton 56 Maryville 46 

Caden Stoecklein had 24 points for Maryville in the defeat. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Boys Tournament Trail

Class 1A District 12 

Southeast Warren 74 Moulton-Udell 31

Class 1A District 13 

Diagonal 58 Orient-Macksburg 34

Class 1A District 14 

Griswold 68 Essex 27

Class 1A District 15 

Glidden-Ralston 52 Paton-Churdan 33

Class 1A District 16

West Monona 80 Heartland Christian 55

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 54 Clarinda 40

Creston 64 Harlan 55

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 75 East Union 47

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 77 Sioux City West 68 — OT

Non-Conference 

Boyer Valley 54 IKM-Manning 25

Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Murray 40

Nodaway Valley 49 CAM 27

Vermillion 59 LeMars 45

Sigourney 59 Melcher-Dallas 55

Woodward-Granger 76 Mormon Trail 56

Area Missouri 

Benton 56 Maryville 46

Mound City 77 Union Star 30

Northeast Nodaway 47 South Holt 38

Platte Valley 79 Nodaway-Holt 28

Area Nebraska 

Arlington 42 Louisville 38

Weeping Water 55 Cornerstone Christian Academy 40

Conestoga 76 Syracuse 56

Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS 

