(KMAland) -- Griswold, Southeast Warren, Glidden-Ralston and Diagonal advanced while West Harrison won again and Atlantic clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten on Friday in boys hoops.
H-10: Atlantic 54 Clarinda 40
Atlantic clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship with the win.
TT 1A-14: Griswold 68 Essex 27
Landon Pelzer had 21 points and Kamron Brownlee put in 19 for Griswold in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Boyer Valley 54 IKM-Manning 25
Gavin Reineke dropped in 23 points while Drew Volkmann finished with 10 for Boyer Valley.
POI: Lenox 75 East Union 47
Keaton England had 25 points and seven assists for Lenox. Samson Adams added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Isaac Grundman put in 12 points.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Murray 40
Derek Kleve had 17 points while Hogan Franey added 14 and Jack Franey put in 10 for Martensdale-St. Marys.
Jace Rodecker and Christian Nevarez both scored in double figures for Murray with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
TT 1A-12: Southeast Warren 74 Moulton-Udell 31
Cade Nelson scored 15 points, Mason Merfeld added 13 and Austin Clendenen put in 11 for Southeast Warren.
RVC: West Harrison 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Koleson Evans scored 20 points, Mason King had 18 and Sage Evans put in 15 for West harrison.
TT 1A-13: Diagonal 58 Orient-Macksburg 34
Will Strange and Garrett Stephens had 15 points each for Diagonal on the night.
MO: Benton 56 Maryville 46
Caden Stoecklein had 24 points for Maryville in the defeat.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 12
Southeast Warren 74 Moulton-Udell 31
Class 1A District 13
Diagonal 58 Orient-Macksburg 34
Class 1A District 14
Griswold 68 Essex 27
Class 1A District 15
Glidden-Ralston 52 Paton-Churdan 33
Class 1A District 16
West Monona 80 Heartland Christian 55
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 54 Clarinda 40
Creston 64 Harlan 55
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 75 East Union 47
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 77 Sioux City West 68 — OT
Non-Conference
Boyer Valley 54 IKM-Manning 25
Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Murray 40
Nodaway Valley 49 CAM 27
Vermillion 59 LeMars 45
Sigourney 59 Melcher-Dallas 55
Woodward-Granger 76 Mormon Trail 56
Area Missouri
Benton 56 Maryville 46
Mound City 77 Union Star 30
Northeast Nodaway 47 South Holt 38
Platte Valley 79 Nodaway-Holt 28
Area Nebraska
Arlington 42 Louisville 38
Weeping Water 55 Cornerstone Christian Academy 40
Conestoga 76 Syracuse 56
Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS