(KMAland) -- Treynor nabbed a win, Stanberry claimed the GRC championship in OT, Tony Osburn had another big game in a Mound City loss and more from Saturday in KMAland boys hoops. View the full recap below.
NON-CONFERENCE
Treynor 67 Thomas Jefferson 54
Ethan Dickerson had 24 points and 11 rebounds while Thomas Schwartz added 21 points and seven rebounds for Treynor in the win.
AREA MISSOURI
Lafayette County 103 Mound City 56
Tony Osburn scored 42 points for Mound City in the loss.
GRC CROSSOVER
Stanberry 50 Putnam County 49 — OT
Austin Schwebach hit a game-winning free throw with just under two seconds left in OT.
Other GRC Crossover Scores
North Andrew 62 Gallatin 53
Worth County 62 Polo 39
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 84 Grand Island Northwest 32
Elmwood-Murdock 40 Cornerstone Christian 31
Weeping Water at College View Academy
Lincoln Lutheran 59 Lourdes Central Catholic 52