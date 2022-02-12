Stanberry Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Treynor nabbed a win, Stanberry claimed the GRC championship in OT, Tony Osburn had another big game in a Mound City loss and more from Saturday in KMAland boys hoops. View the full recap below.

NON-CONFERENCE

Treynor 67 Thomas Jefferson 54 

Ethan Dickerson had 24 points and 11 rebounds while Thomas Schwartz added 21 points and seven rebounds for Treynor in the win.

AREA MISSOURI 

Lafayette County 103 Mound City 56 

Tony Osburn scored 42 points for Mound City in the loss.

GRC CROSSOVER

Stanberry 50 Putnam County 49 — OT 

Austin Schwebach hit a game-winning free throw with just under two seconds left in OT.

Other GRC Crossover Scores

North Andrew 62 Gallatin 53

Worth County 62 Polo 39

AREA NEBRASKA

Ashland-Greenwood 84 Grand Island Northwest 32

Elmwood-Murdock 40 Cornerstone Christian 31

Weeping Water at College View Academy

Lincoln Lutheran 59 Lourdes Central Catholic 52

