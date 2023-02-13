Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Overcast. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.