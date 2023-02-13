(KMAland) -- Harlan handled Carlisle while East Atchison, South Holt and Conestoga also picked up wins in KMAland boys basketball on Monday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Harlan 61 Carlisle 40
Jacob Birch had 19 points and Franz Reisz added 15 for Harlan in the win. Bradley Curren pitched in 10 for the Cyclones.
Sioux Center 66 LeMars 54
No stats reported.
Spencer 48 Sioux City North 44 — OT
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 66 Worth County 36
Collin Hedlund led four East Atchison players in double figures with 17 points. Jarrett Spinnato added 13 and Braden Graves and Colton Hall had 11 apiece for the Wolves.
Tyler New and Levi Cassavaugh had 11 points for Worth County.
South Holt 76 Northeast Nodaway 56
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Cornerstone Christian 69 Weeping Water 51
No stats reported.
Conestoga 49 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 38
No stats reported.