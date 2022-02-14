(KMAland) -- There were 21 KMAland conference teams moving on, Tony Osburn dropped another 40 points and much more from a busy night in KMAland boys basketball. View the complete recap below.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 11 (Tournament Trail)
Martensdale-St. Marys 71 BCLUW 45
Colo-Nesco 63 Collins-Maxwell 58
Baxter 83 Southeast Warren 54
Lynnville-Sully 57 GMG 41
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12 (Tournament Trail)
Lamoni 68 Mormon Trail 62
Kade Nowlin had a big night for Lamoni, finishing with 24 points. Javin Stevenson added 14, and Brayden Olson put in 13 for the Demons.
Mount Ayr 70 Seymour 35
Ryce Reynolds poured in 24 points while Jaixen Frost became Mount Ayr’s all-time leading scorer with 16.
Other 1A-12 Scores
Moravia 74 Twin Cedars 43
North Mashaka 72 Wayne 17
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13 (Tournament Trail)
Grand View Christian 85 Woodward Academy 23
Ogden 56 Murray 52
Madrid 88 East Union 44
Ankeny Christian Academy 52 Earlham 42
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14 (Tournament Trail)
East Mills 61 Diagonal 31 (On KMAX-Stream)
Bedford 37 Sidney 31 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recaps from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
St. Albert 75 Fremont-Mills 49
Colin Lillie dropped in 42 points on seven made 3-pointers to lead St. Albert in the dominant win.
Stanton 55 Lenox 46 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap from Derek Martin at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15 (Tournament Trail)
AHSTW 85 Griswold 22
Brayden Lund had 24 points to reach 1,000 career points for AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, and Raydden Grobe pitched in 14 for the Vikings.
Kamron Brownlee had 11 points for Griswold.
Audubon 69 Riverside 67
Jackson Deist hit six 3-pointers and had 25 points while Carson Bauer added 19 to lead Audubon. Edward Miller pitched in 12 points while Gavin Smith had 10.
Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 24 points on five made 3s while Aiden Bell hit seven 3-pointers and 23 points. Ayden Salais added 11 points in the loss.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 Nodaway Valley 56
Cash Emgarten had 19 points while Aiden Flathers added 16, Trey Petersen put in 13 and Jackson Radcliff finished with 12 for Exira/EHK.
Nodaway Valley’s Boston DeVault posted 18 points. Dawson Nelson had 12 and Avery Phillippi finished with 11 for the Wolverines.
Other 1A-15 Scores
IKM-Manning 46 CAM 44 — OT
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16 (Tournament Trail)
West Harrison 67 Glidden-Ralston 36
Koleson Evans had 19 points and 10 rebounds while Brady Melby pitched in 13 points and Sage Evans added 12 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for West Harrison.
Tri-Center 51 Woodbine 45
Jaxon Johnson scored 20 points on six made 3-pointers while Michael Turner pitched in 11 points and five assists for Tri-Center.
Cory Bantam had 17 points and Dylan Hoefer finished with 15 for Woodbine in the loss.
Boyer Valley 45 Logan-Magnolia 34
Trevor Malone had nine points for Boyer Valley in leading a balanced offensive effort.
Tru Melby had 10 points for Logan-Magnolia.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Ar-We-Va 45
Gabe Obert led the way for Coon Rapids-Bayard with 15 points while Tanner Oswald pitched in 11 points and eight boards. Easton Hays chipped in 10 points, and Lance Clayburg finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 5 (Tournament Trail)
Kuemper Catholic 89 Eagle Grove 44
Isaac Evans had 19 points and 11 rebounds while Nate Overmohle and Dawson Gifford posted 12 points each for Kuemper.
Other 2A-5 Scores
Southeast Valley 65 Greene County 57
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 13 (Tournament Trail)
Central Decatur 74 Davis County 57
Trey Hullinger and Jack Scrivner had 21 points each while Matthew Boothe pitched in 18 for Central Decatur in the win.
Other 2A-13 Scores
Albia 51 Centerville 35
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 16 (Tournament Trail)
Clarinda 50 Shenandoah 27
Red Oak 65 Missouri Valley 39
View complete recaps from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 66 Atlantic 53
NON-CONFERENCE
South Sioux City 69 LeMars 62
Caleb Dreckman had a big night with 28 points for LeMars in the win.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Harlan 67 Carlisle 55
Des Moines Hoover 50 Abraham Lincoln 30
Spencer 74 Sioux City West 51
AREA MISSOURI
Worth County 67 East Atchison 40
Aydan Gladstone finished with 20 points for Worth County. Grant Cameron added 16 and Tyler New had 12 for the Tigers.
Jarrett Spinnato and Titus Eaton scored nine points each for East Atchison.
Mound City 71 North Andrew 46
Tony Osburn had another monster night for Mound City with 40 points in the win.
AREA NEBRASKA
Beatrice 55 Plattsmouth 42
Gross Catholic 54 Nebraska City 52
Conestoga 67 Brownell-Talbot 29