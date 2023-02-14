(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten title, LC took down Glenwood, Maryville grabbed their 20th win and more from KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 53 Glenwood 48
Colby Souther had 14 points, Curtis Witte added 13 and Nash Paulson posted 10 for Lewis Central.
Caden Johnson topped Glenwood with a game-high 21 points. Risto Lappala had 10 points for the Rams.
Denison-Schleswig 71 Atlantic 60
The Monarchs clinched a share of the conference championship with the win, getting 20 points from Lance Arkfeld. Carson Seuntjens added 15 and Luke Wiebers tallied 10. Jake Fink and Jaxon Wessel scored nine apiece, and Gavin Hipnar had eight points.
Colton Rasmussen had a big night for Atlantic with 26 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Maryville 74 Creston 52
Drew Burns scored 21 points while Peyton McCollum added 19 and Keaton Stone posted 15 for Maryville. Derek Quinlin pitched in 13 of his own in the win.
Skutt Catholic 65 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50
Matt Noll and Beau Chamberlain had 14 points each for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 South Sioux City 62
Tyler Smith hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with six seconds left and finished with 30 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Dylon Schaap added 14 points, and Scott Kroll had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Dakota Valley 79 Sioux City West 69
Lamarion Mothershead had 21 points while Keavian Hayes added 19 and Gavin Koons put in 12 for Sioux City West.
Sioux City East 89 Storm Lake 37
Preston Dobbs led four Sioux City East players in double figures with 20 points. Sam Jons added 12, Brandt VanDyke had 11 and Fitzy Grant posted 10 for the Black Raiders.
AREA MISSOURI
North Andrew 41 Rock Port 21
Hayden Ecker and Trey McDaniel both had 10 points for North Andrew in the win.
Aidan Burke had 10 points for Rock Port.
Platte Valley 96 North Harrison 42
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 58 St. Joseph Christian 53
No stats reported.
King City 56 North Nodaway 44
No stats reported.
Benton 66 Savannah 36
No stats reported.
Maysville 66 Stanberry 38
Colby McQueen had 12 points for Stanberry in the defeat.
South Harrison 61 Albany 56
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Gross Catholic 70 Nebraska City 46
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 51 Bishop Neumann 31
No stats reported.