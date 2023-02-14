Denison-Schleswig Monarchs Logo

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten title, LC took down Glenwood, Maryville grabbed their 20th win and more from KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Lewis Central 53 Glenwood 48 

Colby Souther had 14 points, Curtis Witte added 13 and Nash Paulson posted 10 for Lewis Central.

Caden Johnson topped Glenwood with a game-high 21 points. Risto Lappala had 10 points for the Rams.

Denison-Schleswig 71 Atlantic 60 

The Monarchs clinched a share of the conference championship with the win, getting 20 points from Lance Arkfeld. Carson Seuntjens added 15 and Luke Wiebers tallied 10. Jake Fink and Jaxon Wessel scored nine apiece, and Gavin Hipnar had eight points. 

Colton Rasmussen had a big night for Atlantic with 26 points. 

NON-CONFERENCE 

Maryville 74 Creston 52 

Drew Burns scored 21 points while Peyton McCollum added 19 and Keaton Stone posted 15 for Maryville. Derek Quinlin pitched in 13 of his own in the win.

Skutt Catholic 65 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 

Matt Noll and Beau Chamberlain had 14 points each for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the loss. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 South Sioux City 62 

Tyler Smith hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with six seconds left and finished with 30 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Dylon Schaap added 14 points, and Scott Kroll had seven points and 10 rebounds. 

Dakota Valley 79 Sioux City West 69 

Lamarion Mothershead had 21 points while Keavian Hayes added 19 and Gavin Koons put in 12 for Sioux City West.

Sioux City East 89 Storm Lake 37 

Preston Dobbs led four Sioux City East players in double figures with 20 points. Sam Jons added 12, Brandt VanDyke had 11 and Fitzy Grant posted 10 for the Black Raiders.

AREA MISSOURI 

North Andrew 41 Rock Port 21 

Hayden Ecker and Trey McDaniel both had 10 points for North Andrew in the win.

Aidan Burke had 10 points for Rock Port. 

Platte Valley 96 North Harrison 42 

No stats reported.

Nodaway Valley 58 St. Joseph Christian 53 

No stats reported.

King City 56 North Nodaway 44 

No stats reported.

Benton 66 Savannah 36 

No stats reported.

Maysville 66 Stanberry 38 

Colby McQueen had 12 points for Stanberry in the defeat.

South Harrison 61 Albany 56 

No stats reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Gross Catholic 70 Nebraska City 46

No stats reported.

Ashland-Greenwood 51 Bishop Neumann 31

No stats reported.

