JAN CASTLE RENANDER

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, St. Albert, T-C, Riverside, Lenox, MSTM, Boyer Valley, CRB, West Harrison, Woodbine, Murray and Moravia advanced in boys tournament trail action on Monday.

TT 2A-16: Red Oak 54 Shenandoah 36 

Kaden Johnson scored 18 points for Red Oak in the victory in a game heard on AM 960. Baylor Bergren and Bradley Sifford added 11 apiece for the Tigers.

Braden Knight topped Shenandoah with 13 points. Listen to an interview with Coach Spencer Plank following the game below.

District First Round, Red Oak v Shenandoah, 2-15-2021

TT 2A-16: Clarinda 60 Underwood 58 — OT 

Tadyn Brown’s lay-up with just over four seconds left in overtime was the difference for Clarinda in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

H-10: Glenwood 62 Denison-Schleswig 60 

Ryan Blum’s putback at the buzzer was the difference for Glenwood in the victory.

TT 1A-14: Riverside 57 Stanton 49 

Brogan Allensworth scored 19 points to lead Riverside in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

TT 1A-16: Woodbine 47 Logan-Magnolia 38 

Layne Pryor had 17 points and Dylan Hoefer finished with 16 for Woodbine in the win.

TT 1A-13: Lenox 74 Southwest Valley 62

Isaac Grundman had 20 points while Samson Adams pitched in 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Lenox. Keaton England chipped in 15 points, five assists and four steals for the Tigers.

Tucker TePoel topped Southwest Valley with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Gabe Fuller added 14 points and Blaine Venteicher had 12.

TT 1A-12: Murray 57 Wayne 33 

Christian Nevarez had 15 points while Brycen Wookey added 14 with five assists for Murray. Colton Siefkas added nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Rayce Snyder had 17 points for Wayne.

TT 1A-13: Martensdale-St. Marys 79 Diagonal 16 

Derek Kleve scored 14 points while JT Archibald and Hogan Franey added 12 apiece for Martensdale-St. Marys. 

TT 1A-16: West Harrison 77 Ar-We-Va 61 

Sage Evans (25 points) and Koleson Evans (24 points) combined to score 59 points in leading West Harrison.

Zach Schimmer had 22 points while Will Ragaller chipped in 15 for Ar-We-Va.

TT 1A-16: Boyer Valley 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 49 

Gavin Reineke scored 19 points for Boyer Valley in the victory. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Boys Tournament Trail

Class 1A District 11 — Quarterfinals 

Montezuma 77 BGM 44

Sigourney 72 Lynnville-Sully 44

Class 1A District 12 — Quarterfinals 

Murray 57 Wayne 33

Moravia 70 Seymour 37

Class 1A District 13 — Quarterfinals 

Martensdale-St. Marys 79 Diagonal 16

Lenox 74 Southwest Valley 62

Earlham 66 East Union 43

Class 1A District 14 — Quarterfinals 

Tri-Center 91 Griswold 40

Riverside 57 Stanton 49

Class 1A District 15 — Quarterfinals 

Madrid 54 Audubon 38

Coon Rapids-Bayard 38 Ankeny Christian Academy 37

Ogden 72 IKM-Manning 60

Class 1A District 16 — Quarterfinals 

St. Albert 71 West Monona 37

Woodbine 47 Logan-Magnolia 38

West Harrison 77 Ar-We-Va 61

Boyer Valley 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 49

Class 2A District 1 — First Round 

Ridge View 59 Missouri Valley 27

Class 2A District 15 — First Round 

ACGC 74 West Central Valley 37

Class 2A District 16 — First Round 

Clarinda 60 Underwood 58 — OT

Red Oak 54 Shenandoah 36

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 62 Denison-Schleswig 60

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 71 Thomas Jefferson 28

Non-Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46 Roncalli Catholic 34

Area Nebraska 

Conestoga 71 Brownell-Tlabot 48

Louisville 54 Syracuse 35

