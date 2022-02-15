(KMAland) -- LC came back to beat Glenwood, Maryville edged Creston and Ashland-Greenwood set a new standard for wins in KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday. View the full recap below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 60 Glenwood 58 — OT
Lewis Central came back from a 13-point halftime and 10-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime before picking up the win.
NON-CONFERENCE
Maryville 62 Creston 59
Caden Stoecklein had 23 points, Derek Quinlin added 17 and Keaton Stone put in 11 for Maryville in the win.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Sioux City East 78 Storm Lake 53
Skutt Catholic 76 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55
South Sioux City 63 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58
Dakota Valley 89 Sioux City West 41
Area Missouri
East Atchison 76 Union Star 28
Braden Graves scored 17 points for East Atchison in the win. Kaylin Merriweather added 16 and Jarrett Spinatto and Cameron Oswald had 13 each.
Other Area Missouri
North Andrew 68 Rock Port 60
Platte Valley 79 South Holt 60
Nodaway Valley at DeKalb
King City 74 North Nodaway 50
Northeast Nodaway at Osborn/Stewartsville
Maysville 49 Stanberry 42
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 77 Bishop Neumann 32
Ashland-Greenwood set a new school record with 20 wins.