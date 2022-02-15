Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays

(KMAland) -- LC came back to beat Glenwood, Maryville edged Creston and Ashland-Greenwood set a new standard for wins in KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday. View the full recap below.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Lewis Central 60 Glenwood 58 — OT 

Lewis Central came back from a 13-point halftime and 10-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime before picking up the win.

NON-CONFERENCE

Maryville 62 Creston 59 

Caden Stoecklein had 23 points, Derek Quinlin added 17 and Keaton Stone put in 11 for Maryville in the win.

Other Non-Conference Scores 

Sioux City East 78 Storm Lake 53

Skutt Catholic 76 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55

South Sioux City 63 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58

Dakota Valley 89 Sioux City West 41

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 76 Union Star 28 

Braden Graves scored 17 points for East Atchison in the win. Kaylin Merriweather added 16 and Jarrett Spinatto and Cameron Oswald had 13 each.

Other Area Missouri

North Andrew 68 Rock Port 60

Platte Valley 79 South Holt 60

Nodaway Valley at DeKalb 

King City 74 North Nodaway 50

Northeast Nodaway at Osborn/Stewartsville

Maysville 49 Stanberry 42

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood 77 Bishop Neumann 32 

Ashland-Greenwood set a new school record with 20 wins.

