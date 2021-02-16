(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Central Decatur kept their seasons alive and Atlantic earned a two-point victory over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday night.
TT 2A-1: Kuemper Catholic 82 Manson-NW Webster 68
John Mayhall led Kuemper with 23 points. Dawson Gifford scored 13 and Mitchell Badding had 10.
H10: Atlantic 57 Denison-Schleswig 55
Dayton Templeton had 24 points, Skylar Handlos contributed 12 and Ethan Williams posted nine. Atlantic finishes the Hawkeye Ten season at 9-1.
NC: Sioux City East 87 Storm Lake 52
DaVares Whitaker had 36 points to lead Sioux City East in the victory.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 11 — Quarterfinals
Keota 68 Twin Cedars 34
Class 1A District 15 — Quarterfinals
Grand View Christian 83 Glidden-Ralston 41
Class 2A District 1 — First Round
Kuemper Catholic 82 Manson-NW Webster 68
Class 2A District 15 — First Round
Central Decatur 58 Interstate 35 44
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 57 Denison-Schleswig 55
Non-Conference
Skutt Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sioux City East 87 Storm Lake 52
Dakota Valley def. Sioux City West
Area Missouri
East Atchison 64 Union Star 36
Mound City 91 Nodaway-Holt 16
Platte Valley at South Holt
West Nodaway def. DeKalb
North Nodaway at King City
Stewartsville-Osborn at Northeast Nodaway