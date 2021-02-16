High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Central Decatur kept their seasons alive and Atlantic earned a two-point victory over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday night. 

TT 2A-1: Kuemper Catholic 82 Manson-NW Webster 68 

John Mayhall led Kuemper with 23 points. Dawson Gifford scored 13 and Mitchell Badding had 10. 

H10: Atlantic 57 Denison-Schleswig 55 

Dayton Templeton had 24 points, Skyler Handlos contributed 12 and Ethan Williams posted nine. 

TT 2A-15: Central Decatur 58 Interstate 35 44  

Trey Hullinger had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Central Decatur. Matthew Boothe posted 13 points while Cauy Masters had 11.

NC: Sioux City East 87 Storm Lake 52

DaVares Whitaker had 36 points to lead Sioux City East in the victory. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Boys Tournament Trail 

Class 1A District 11 — Quarterfinals 

Keota 68 Twin Cedars 34 

Class 1A District 15 — Quarterfinals 

Grand View Christian 83 Glidden-Ralston 41 

Class 2A District 1 — First Round 

Kuemper Catholic 82 Manson-NW Webster 68 

Class 2A District 15 — First Round 

Central Decatur 58 Interstate 35 44 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD -- Regular Season 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 57 Denison-Schleswig 55 

Non-Conference 

Skutt Catholic 61 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23

Sioux City East 87 Storm Lake 52

Dakota Valley 100 Sioux City West 60

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 64 Union Star 36

Mound City 91 Nodaway-Holt 16

Platte Valley at South Holt 

West Nodaway def. DeKalb

Stewartsville-Osborn at Northeast Nodaway 

