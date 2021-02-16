(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Central Decatur kept their seasons alive and Atlantic earned a two-point victory over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday night.
TT 2A-1: Kuemper Catholic 82 Manson-NW Webster 68
John Mayhall led Kuemper with 23 points. Dawson Gifford scored 13 and Mitchell Badding had 10.
H10: Atlantic 57 Denison-Schleswig 55
Dayton Templeton had 24 points, Skyler Handlos contributed 12 and Ethan Williams posted nine.
TT 2A-15: Central Decatur 58 Interstate 35 44
Trey Hullinger had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Central Decatur. Matthew Boothe posted 13 points while Cauy Masters had 11.
NC: Sioux City East 87 Storm Lake 52
DaVares Whitaker had 36 points to lead Sioux City East in the victory.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 11 — Quarterfinals
Keota 68 Twin Cedars 34
Class 1A District 15 — Quarterfinals
Grand View Christian 83 Glidden-Ralston 41
Class 2A District 1 — First Round
Kuemper Catholic 82 Manson-NW Webster 68
Class 2A District 15 — First Round
Central Decatur 58 Interstate 35 44
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD -- Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 57 Denison-Schleswig 55
Non-Conference
Skutt Catholic 61 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23
Sioux City East 87 Storm Lake 52
Dakota Valley 100 Sioux City West 60
Area Missouri
East Atchison 64 Union Star 36
Mound City 91 Nodaway-Holt 16
Platte Valley at South Holt
West Nodaway def. DeKalb
Stewartsville-Osborn at Northeast Nodaway