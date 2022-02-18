(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland boys basketball teams advanced to district finals in Iowa while Mound City, North Nodaway, Worth County and Lourdes Central Catholic were also winners on Thursday. View the full recap below.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 11 (Tournament Trail)
Martensdale-St. Marys 50 Colo-Nesco 34
Tyler Baker had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Gavin Stott added 12 points and four assists, and Chase Boelling finished with 10 points.
Other 1A-11 Scores
Lynville-Sully 61 Baxter 45
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12 (Tournament Trail)
Moravia 54 Lamoni 34
Riley Hawkins and Gage Hanes had 13 points each to lead Moravia in the win.
Brayden Olson scored 11 points while Kalvin Brown added 10 for Lamoni in the defeat.
Other 1A-12 Scores
North Mahaska 66 Mount Ayr 60
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13 (Tournament Trail)
Grand View Christian 90 Ogden 56
Madrid 72 Ankeny Christian 54
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14 (Tournament Trail)
East Mills 54 Bedford 40 (On KMA 960)
St. Albert 58 Stanton 43 (On KMA 960)
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15 (Tournament Trail)
AHSTW 60 Audubon 34
Brayden Lund scored 21 of his 22 points in the second half while Raydden Grobe added 18 and Kyle Sternberg had 12 for AHSTW.
Carson Bauer led the way for Audubon with 16 points.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 46 IKM-Manning 42
Aiden Flathers led the way for Exira/EHK with 15 points while Easton Nelson added nine.
Ross Kusel topped IKM-Manning with 15 points. Kristians Upmalis added 10.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16 (Tournament Trail)
West Harrison 58 Tri-Center 57
Mason McIntosh scored 16 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer to lift West Harrison. Walker Rife added 13, Mason King pitched in 11 points with seven assists and five steals and Sage Evans added 10 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.
Jaxon Johnson and Michael Turner posted 15 points each for Tri-Center. Kent Elliott had 12 points for the Trojans.
View interviews with West Harrison Coach Rowdy Evans and McIntosh below.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 40 Boyer Valley 30
Gabe Obert scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Lance Clayburg added six points and 14 boards for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 5 (Tournament Trail)
South Central Calhoun 64 Kuemper Catholic 50
Michael Kasperbauer had 14 points and Dennis Vonnahme added 11 for Kuemper Catholic in the loss.
Other 2A-5 Scores
Roland-Story 56 Southeast Valley 51
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 13 (Tournament Trail)
Pella Christian 59 Central Decatur 35
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65 Albia 47
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 16 (Tournament Trail)
Treynor 54 Clarinda 53 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Red Oak 60 Underwood 49 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
NON-CONFERENCE
Creston 83 Clarke 62
Carroll 65 Harlan 53
Dakota Valley 71 Sioux City East 53
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 91 South Holt 46
North Nodaway 59 Union Star 33
Worth County 62 Maysville 55
Gallatin 49 Stanberry 41
AREA NEBRASKA
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Brownell-Talbot