(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln won in OT, Platte Valley, Maryville & King City won in Missouri and E-M, Palmyra, Conestoga, Auburn, Syracuse, Johnson-Brock & Sacred Heart picked up wins in Nebraska on Friday in KMAland boys hoops.
NON-CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 69 Grand Island 67 — OT
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 86 Albany 31
No stats reported.
Maryville 63 Savannah 34
No stats reported.
Maysville 68 Worth County 32
No stats reported.
Gallatin 70 Stanberry 27
Colby McQueen had a team-high eight points for Stanberry.
King City 55 Union Star 40
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Gross Catholic 56 Plattsmouth 40
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 50 Louisville 42
No stats reported.
Fairbury 65 Falls City 47
No stats reported.
Palmyra 71 Humboldt-TRS 27
No stats reported.
Diller-Odell 48 Weeping Water 38
No stats reported.
Conestoga 47 Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35
No stats reported.
Auburn 65 Johnson County Central 20
Carson Leslie had 13 points and Maverick Binder put in nine for Auburn in the win.
Keegan Jones had nine points for Johnson County Central.
Syracuse 51 Milford 31
Jase Voorhees had 13 points and Max Parde posted 10 for Syracuse in teh win. Will Janssen and Robert Shanks pitched in nine apiece.
Johnson-Brock 74 Mead 36
No stats reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Lourdes Central Catholic 32
No stats reported.
Freeman 61 Sterling 15
No stats reported.