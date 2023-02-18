Abraham Lincoln Lynx Logo

(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln won in OT, Platte Valley, Maryville & King City won in Missouri and E-M, Palmyra, Conestoga, Auburn, Syracuse, Johnson-Brock & Sacred Heart picked up wins in Nebraska on Friday in KMAland boys hoops.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Abraham Lincoln 69 Grand Island 67 — OT 

No stats reported.

AREA MISSOURI

Platte Valley 86 Albany 31

No stats reported.

Maryville 63 Savannah 34

No stats reported.

Maysville 68 Worth County 32

No stats reported.

Gallatin 70 Stanberry 27 

Colby McQueen had a team-high eight points for Stanberry. 

King City 55 Union Star 40 

No stats reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Gross Catholic 56 Plattsmouth 40

No stats reported.

Elmwood-Murdock 50 Louisville 42

No stats reported.

Fairbury 65 Falls City 47

No stats reported.

Palmyra 71 Humboldt-TRS 27

No stats reported.

Diller-Odell 48 Weeping Water 38

No stats reported.

Conestoga 47 Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35

No stats reported.

Auburn 65 Johnson County Central 20

Carson Leslie had 13 points and Maverick Binder put in nine for Auburn in the win. 

Keegan Jones had nine points for Johnson County Central. 

Syracuse 51 Milford 31 

Jase Voorhees had 13 points and Max Parde posted 10 for Syracuse in teh win. Will Janssen and Robert Shanks pitched in nine apiece. 

Johnson-Brock 74 Mead 36

No stats reported.

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Lourdes Central Catholic 32

No stats reported.

Freeman 61 Sterling 15 

No stats reported.

