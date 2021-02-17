Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley.jpg
Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley

(KMAland) -- Sidney, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, CAM and Lamoni advanced in KMAland boys tournament trail action on Wednesday.

TT 1A-14: Sidney 45 East Mills 31 

Sidney used a 14-0 run in the fourth period to beat East Mills in a game broadcasted on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

TT 1A-14: CAM 66 Fremont-Mills 21 

Cade Ticknor had 15 points and seven rebounds for CAM in the win. Connor McKee added 14 points, and Colby Rich tallied 11.

TT 1A-12: Mount Ayr 78 Southeast Warren 48 

Payton Weehler poured in 21 points while Jaixen Frost had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Mount Ayr. Erik Trujillo pitched in 10 points and seven assists for the Raiders.

TT 1A-13: Nodaway Valley 66 Bedford 28 

Toby Bower scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and three steals to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Matthew Weber pitched in 14 points, and Mason Menefee had 11 points.

TT 1A-12: Lamoni 49 Mormon Trail 47 

Hayden Stewart scored a game-winning bucket at the buzzer to lift Lamoni.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Boys Tournament Trail 

Class 1A District 12 — Quarterfinals 

Mount Ayr 78 Southeast Warren 48

Lamoni 49 Mormon Trail 47

Class 1A District 13 — Quarterfinals 

Nodaway Valley 66 Bedford 28

Class 1A District 14 — Quarterfinals 

Sidney 45 East Mills 31

CAM 66 Fremont-Mills 21

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 62 Lewis Central 53

Area Missouri 

Rock Port 56 West Nodaway 53

DeKalb 47 North Nodaway 25

Worth County 74 North Harrison 58

Maryville 66 Cameron 59

