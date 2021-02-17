(KMAland) -- Sidney, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, CAM and Lamoni advanced in KMAland boys tournament trail action on Wednesday.
TT 1A-14: Sidney 45 East Mills 31
Sidney used a 14-0 run in the fourth period to beat East Mills in a game broadcasted on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT 1A-14: CAM 66 Fremont-Mills 21
Cade Ticknor had 15 points and seven rebounds for CAM in the win. Connor McKee added 14 points, and Colby Rich tallied 11.
TT 1A-12: Mount Ayr 78 Southeast Warren 48
Payton Weehler poured in 21 points while Jaixen Frost had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Mount Ayr. Erik Trujillo pitched in 10 points and seven assists for the Raiders.
TT 1A-13: Nodaway Valley 66 Bedford 28
Toby Bower scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and three steals to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Matthew Weber pitched in 14 points, and Mason Menefee had 11 points.
TT 1A-12: Lamoni 49 Mormon Trail 47
Hayden Stewart scored a game-winning bucket at the buzzer to lift Lamoni.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 12 — Quarterfinals
Mount Ayr 78 Southeast Warren 48
Lamoni 49 Mormon Trail 47
Class 1A District 13 — Quarterfinals
Nodaway Valley 66 Bedford 28
Class 1A District 14 — Quarterfinals
Sidney 45 East Mills 31
CAM 66 Fremont-Mills 21
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 62 Lewis Central 53
Area Missouri
Rock Port 56 West Nodaway 53
DeKalb 47 North Nodaway 25
Worth County 74 North Harrison 58
Maryville 66 Cameron 59