(KMAland) -- Maryville, Platte Valley, Plattsmouth, Louisville, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Palmyra, Falls City, Johnson-Brock and Sacred Heart were winners in KMAland boys hoops on Friday.
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville def. Savannah
Caden Stoecklein had 13 points while Spencer Willnerd posted 10 to lead Maryville in the win.
Other Area Missouri Scores
Platte Valley 67 Osborn/Stewartsville 42
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 82 Malcolm 44
Evan Shepard scored 17 points to lead Ashland-Greenwood in the dominant win.
Auburn 58 Johnson County Central 45
Maverick Binder had 19 points to lead Auburn in the win. Skylar Roybal added 16 and Marcus Hudson finished with 12.
Trey Holthus and Johnathon Duncan finished with 12 each to lead Johnson County Central.
Other Area Nebraska Scores
Plattsmouth 49 Gross Catholic 34
Louisville 40 Elmwood-Murdock 37
Milford 70 Syracuse 25
Palmyra 70 Humboldt-TRS 38
Falls City 65 Fairbury 49
Johnson-Brock 43 Mead 37
Freeman 55 Sterling 12
Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Lourdes Central Catholic 33