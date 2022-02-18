High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Maryville, Platte Valley, Plattsmouth, Louisville, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Palmyra, Falls City, Johnson-Brock and Sacred Heart were winners in KMAland boys hoops on Friday.

AREA MISSOURI 

Maryville def. Savannah 

Caden Stoecklein had 13 points while Spencer Willnerd posted 10 to lead Maryville in the win. 

Other Area Missouri Scores 

Platte Valley 67 Osborn/Stewartsville 42

AREA NEBRASKA 

Ashland-Greenwood 82 Malcolm 44 

Evan Shepard scored 17 points to lead Ashland-Greenwood in the dominant win. 

Auburn 58 Johnson County Central 45 

Maverick Binder had 19 points to lead Auburn in the win. Skylar Roybal added 16 and Marcus Hudson finished with 12.

Trey Holthus and Johnathon Duncan finished with 12 each to lead Johnson County Central. 

Other Area Nebraska Scores 

Plattsmouth 49 Gross Catholic 34

Louisville 40 Elmwood-Murdock 37

Milford 70 Syracuse 25

Palmyra 70 Humboldt-TRS 38

Falls City 65 Fairbury 49

Johnson-Brock 43 Mead 37

Freeman 55 Sterling 12

Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Lourdes Central Catholic 33

