High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, AHSTW, Riverside, Treynor, T-C, MSTM, Mount Ayr, CR-Bayard, West Harrison and Moravia stayed alive in KMAland boys tournament trail action on Thursday.

TT 2A-16: AHSTW 65 Clarinda 44 

Brayden Lund put in 22 points to lead four players in double figures in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

TT 2A-16: Treynor 80 Red Oak 44 

Sid Schaaf scored 23 points for Treynor in the win heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

TT 2A-1: OABCIG 79 Kuemper Catholic 63 

John Mayhall led three players from Kuemper in double figures with 18 points. Mitchell Badding added 15 and Isaac Evans posted 13.

TT 1A-14: Tri-Center 75 Sidney 43 

Ethan Alfers put in 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Tri-Center in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

TT 1A-14: Riverside 41 CAM 40 

Brogan Allensworth had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead Riverside in the win. Grady Jeppesen posted 11 points of his own for the Bulldogs, which used a 14-2 fourth period to win.

TT 1A-12: Mount Ayr 50 Murray 47 

Jaixen Frost had 16 points and Payton Weehler put in 11 to send Mount Ayr to the win.

Colton Siefkas topped Murray with 20 points while Christian Nevarez added 12.

TT 1A-13: Martensdale-St. Marys 83 Lenox 45 

Hogan Franey hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Trey Baker added 14 points and Carson Elbert pitched in 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. 

Samson Adams led Lenox with 12 points and seven rebounds. 

TT 1A-15: Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Ogden 46 

Tanner Oswald had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Gabe Obert added 16 points and six rebounds, and Josue Ramirez had 12 points and eight boards.

TT 1A-16: West Harrison 45 Boyer Valley 40 

Mason King had 15 points while Sage Evans added 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead West Harrison.

TT 1A-12: Moravia 52 Lamoni 50 

Brayden Olson scored 14 points for Lamoni in the tight defeat.

MO: East Atchison 53 Nodaway-Holt 46 

Jarrett Spinnato had 15 points, Josh Smith finished with 12 and Kaylin Merriweather chipped in 10 for East Atchison.

Brilyn Devers posted 21 points for Nodaway-Holt.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 1A District 12 – Semifinals

Mount Ayr 50 Murray 47

Moravia 52 Lamoni 50

Iowa Class 1A District 13 – Semifinals

Martensdale-St. Marys 83 Lenox 45

Earlham 80 Nodaway Valley 56

Iowa Class 1A District 14 – Semifinals

Tri-Center 75 Sidney 43

Riverside 41 CAM 40

Iowa Class 1A District 15 – Semifinals

Grand View Christian 81 Madrid 64

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Ogden 46

Iowa Class 1A District 16 – Semifinals

St. Albert 58 Woodbine 51

West Harrison 45 Boyer Valley 40

Iowa Class 2A District 1 – Semifinals

OABCIG 79 Kuemper Catholic 63

East Sac County 53 Ridge View 49

Iowa Class 2A District 15 – Semifinals

Van Meter 64 Central Decatur 43

Panorama 56 ACGC 52

Iowa Class 2A District 16 – Semifinals

AHSTW 65 Clarinda 44

Treynor 80 Red Oak 44

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Non-Conference

Carroll 72 Harlan 68

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71 Lewis Central 54

Creston 59 Clarke 44

Dowling Catholic 66 Abraham Lincoln 62

LeMars 73 South Sioux City 35

Dakota Valley 68 Sioux City East 60

Sioux City West 49 Spencer 48

Area Missouri

East Atchison 53 Nodaway-Holt 46

North Andrew 66 Rock Port 44

Mound City 87 South Holt 46

Platte Valley 67 Stewartsville-Osborn 27

West Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway 

North Nodaway at Union Star 

Stanberry 72 Gallatin 60

Worth County 55 Maysville 46

Area Nebraska

Plattsmouth 51 Fort Calhoun 45

Nebraska City 51 Gross Catholic 38

Ashland-Greenwood 40 Bishop Neumann 36

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.