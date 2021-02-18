(KMAland) -- St. Albert, AHSTW, Riverside, Treynor, T-C, MSTM, Mount Ayr, CR-Bayard, West Harrison and Moravia stayed alive in KMAland boys tournament trail action on Thursday.
TT 2A-16: AHSTW 65 Clarinda 44
Brayden Lund put in 22 points to lead four players in double figures in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT 2A-16: Treynor 80 Red Oak 44
Sid Schaaf scored 23 points for Treynor in the win heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT 2A-1: OABCIG 79 Kuemper Catholic 63
John Mayhall led three players from Kuemper in double figures with 18 points. Mitchell Badding added 15 and Isaac Evans posted 13.
TT 1A-14: Tri-Center 75 Sidney 43
Ethan Alfers put in 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Tri-Center in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT 1A-14: Riverside 41 CAM 40
Brogan Allensworth had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead Riverside in the win. Grady Jeppesen posted 11 points of his own for the Bulldogs, which used a 14-2 fourth period to win.
TT 1A-12: Mount Ayr 50 Murray 47
Jaixen Frost had 16 points and Payton Weehler put in 11 to send Mount Ayr to the win.
Colton Siefkas topped Murray with 20 points while Christian Nevarez added 12.
TT 1A-13: Martensdale-St. Marys 83 Lenox 45
Hogan Franey hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Trey Baker added 14 points and Carson Elbert pitched in 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Samson Adams led Lenox with 12 points and seven rebounds.
TT 1A-15: Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Ogden 46
Tanner Oswald had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Gabe Obert added 16 points and six rebounds, and Josue Ramirez had 12 points and eight boards.
TT 1A-16: West Harrison 45 Boyer Valley 40
Mason King had 15 points while Sage Evans added 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead West Harrison.
TT 1A-12: Moravia 52 Lamoni 50
Brayden Olson scored 14 points for Lamoni in the tight defeat.
MO: East Atchison 53 Nodaway-Holt 46
Jarrett Spinnato had 15 points, Josh Smith finished with 12 and Kaylin Merriweather chipped in 10 for East Atchison.
Brilyn Devers posted 21 points for Nodaway-Holt.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A District 12 – Semifinals
Mount Ayr 50 Murray 47
Moravia 52 Lamoni 50
Iowa Class 1A District 13 – Semifinals
Martensdale-St. Marys 83 Lenox 45
Earlham 80 Nodaway Valley 56
Iowa Class 1A District 14 – Semifinals
Tri-Center 75 Sidney 43
Riverside 41 CAM 40
Iowa Class 1A District 15 – Semifinals
Grand View Christian 81 Madrid 64
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Ogden 46
Iowa Class 1A District 16 – Semifinals
St. Albert 58 Woodbine 51
West Harrison 45 Boyer Valley 40
Iowa Class 2A District 1 – Semifinals
OABCIG 79 Kuemper Catholic 63
East Sac County 53 Ridge View 49
Iowa Class 2A District 15 – Semifinals
Van Meter 64 Central Decatur 43
Panorama 56 ACGC 52
Iowa Class 2A District 16 – Semifinals
AHSTW 65 Clarinda 44
Treynor 80 Red Oak 44
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Non-Conference
Carroll 72 Harlan 68
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71 Lewis Central 54
Creston 59 Clarke 44
Dowling Catholic 66 Abraham Lincoln 62
LeMars 73 South Sioux City 35
Dakota Valley 68 Sioux City East 60
Sioux City West 49 Spencer 48
Area Missouri
East Atchison 53 Nodaway-Holt 46
North Andrew 66 Rock Port 44
Mound City 87 South Holt 46
Platte Valley 67 Stewartsville-Osborn 27
West Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway
North Nodaway at Union Star
Stanberry 72 Gallatin 60
Worth County 55 Maysville 46
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 51 Fort Calhoun 45
Nebraska City 51 Gross Catholic 38
Ashland-Greenwood 40 Bishop Neumann 36