(KMAland) -- Maryville, Plattsmouth, Johnson-Brock and Louisville were among winners in KMAland boys basketball on Friday evening.
MO: Maryville 55 Savannah 44
Caden Stoecklein had 18 points, Marc Gustafson added 16 and Caleb Kreizinger scored 11 for Maryville in the win.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Non-Conference
Sioux City West 75 South Sioux City 62
Area Missouri
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 51 Gross Catholic 37
Conestoga 60 Weeping Water 49
Ashland-Greenwood 57 Malcolm 49
Louisville 52 Elmwood-Murdock 20
Milford 66 Syracuse 50
Palmyra 74 Humboldt-TRS 40
Johnson-Brock 37 Mead 35
Freeman 58 Sterling 37
Auburn 74 Johnson County Central 37
Fairbury 42 Falls City 41