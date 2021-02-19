Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Maryville, Plattsmouth, Johnson-Brock and Louisville were among winners in KMAland boys basketball on Friday evening.

MO: Maryville 55 Savannah 44 

Caden Stoecklein had 18 points, Marc Gustafson added 16 and Caleb Kreizinger scored 11 for Maryville in the win.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Non-Conference

Sioux City West 75 South Sioux City 62

Area Missouri

Area Nebraska

Plattsmouth 51 Gross Catholic 37

Conestoga 60 Weeping Water 49

Ashland-Greenwood 57 Malcolm 49

Louisville 52 Elmwood-Murdock 20

Milford 66 Syracuse 50

Palmyra 74 Humboldt-TRS 40

Johnson-Brock 37 Mead 35

Freeman 58 Sterling 37

Auburn 74 Johnson County Central 37

Fairbury 42 Falls City 41

