(KMAland) -- Atlantic stayed hot, Kuemper knocked off Harlan, AHSTW won in OT, Treynor and AL kept winning and more from the Tuesday night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Glenwood 70 Clarinda 58
Ryan Blum poured in 30 points to lead Glenwood in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Atlantic 65 Red Oak 57
Skyler Handlos had 17 points while Grant Sturm put in 12 and Dayton Templeton had 11 to lead Atlantic.
Baylor Bergren topped Red Oak with 18 points while Bradley Sifford had 12.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 61 Harlan 47
Mitchell Badding had 19 points, Isaac Evans added 13 and Dawson Gifford put in 11 for Kuemper Catholic.
Aidan Hall and Connor Frame had 13 points each for Harlan.
NC: Spencer 57 Denison-Schleswig 51
Evan Turin had 17 points, Braiden Heiden added 13 and Carson Seuntjens put in 11 for Denison-Schleswig.
CORNER: East Mills 71 Griswold 37
Mason Crouse exploded for 34 points to lead East Mills.
CORNER: Sidney 73 Essex 23
Connor Behrends had 18 points and Cole Jorgenson scored 16 for Sidney in the win.
Tony Racine topped Essex with eight points.
CORNER: Stanton 57 Fremont-Mills 51
Carter Johnson had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Stanton. Jack Roberts added 17 points, five boards, three assists and two steals.
WIC: AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 61 — OT
Kyle Sternberg had 28 points and eight rebounds for AHSTW in the overtime win. Raydden Grobe added 17 points, and Brayden Lund finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
Tre Melby had 21 points and 15 rebounds for Logan-Magnolia.
WIC: Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 40
Brogan Allensworth poured in 22 points and Grady Jeppesen had 20 for Riverside in the victory.
Brody Lager scored nine points for Missouri Valley.
POI: Southwest Valley 44 Bedford 41
Tucker TePoel led Southwest Valley with 15 point sand 16 rebounds while Blake Venteicher pitched in 10 points.
Owen Lucas led Bedford with 12 points.
POI: Nodaway Valley 66 Mount Ayr 53
Toby Bower poured in 26 points and Aver Phillippi added 23 points and 10 rebounds for Nodaway Valley in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete story at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Central Decatur 65 Wayne 45
Matthew Boothe scored 22 points with nine rebounds and four assists for Central Decatur. Trey Hullinger added 15 points, and Jack Scrivner finished with 10.
RVC: CAM 63 Woodbine 37
Colby Rich had a big game with 21 points with eight rebounds and four blocks. Connor McKee added 13 points, and Cade Ticknor finished with 10 for the Cougars.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 77 Sioux City West 50
Jamison Gruber had 19 points, Noah Sandbothe finished with 18 and Josh Dix pitched in 16 for the Lynx in the win.
Keeon Hutton scored 29 points for Sioux City West.
NC: Lamoni 61 Clarke 47
Hayden Stewart dropped in 32 points to lead Lamoni in the victory.
FRONTIER: Brownell-Talbot 67 Heartland Christian 44
Jim Kunkle led Heartland Christian with 14 points and six rebounds.
MO: Northeast Nodaway 51 East Atchison 36
Dylan McIntyre had 13 points while Auston Pride and Colton Swalley put in 12 each for Northeast Nodaway.
Cameron Oswald led East Atchison with nine points.
MO: South Holt 49 West Nodaway 45
Dylan Schuetz had 19 points and Brody Scroggins put in 12 to lift South Holt.
Hunter Dawson topped West Nodaway with 15 points.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 60 Shenandoah 48
Glenwood 70 Clarinda 58
Atlantic 65 Red Oak 57
Kuemper Catholic 61 Harlan 47
Corner Conference
East Mills 71 Griswold 37
Sidney 73 Essex 23
Stanton 57 Fremont-Mills 51
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 38 IKM-Manning 33
AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 61 — OT
Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 40
Treynor 68 Underwood 57
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 44 Bedford 41
Nodaway Valley 66 Mount Ayr 53
Central Decatur 65 Wayne 45
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45 Ar-We-Va 36
CAM 63 Woodbine 37
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic def. Thomas Jefferson
Abraham Lincoln 77 Sioux City West 50
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 Sioux City East 51
LeMars 53 Sioux City North 41
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 75 Orient-Macksburg 33
Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal
Seymour at Moravia
Non-Conference/Other
Spencer 57 Denison-Schleswig 51
Grand View Christian 82 Creston 40
Lamoni 61 Clarke 47
Brownell-Talbot 67 Heartland Christian 44
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway 51 East Atchison 36
Rock Port 49 Union Star 15
Mound City 72 Platte Valley 37
South Holt 49 West Nodaway 45
North Andrew 76 St. Joseph Christian 46
Worth County 53 King City 45
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 53 Plattsmouth 34
Douglas County West 87 Syracuse 52
Yutan 51 Louisville 35
Ashland-Greenwood 66 Boys Town 41
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Johnson County Central 64 Palmyra 58
Mead 50 Falls City 38
Freeman 56 Malcolm 41
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Tri County 60 Humboldt-TRS 43
Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Diller-Odell 39
Southern 45 Johnson-Brock 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Friend 37