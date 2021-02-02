KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Atlantic stayed hot, Kuemper knocked off Harlan, AHSTW won in OT, Treynor and AL kept winning and more from the Tuesday night in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Glenwood 70 Clarinda 58 

Ryan Blum poured in 30 points to lead Glenwood in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

H-10: Atlantic 65 Red Oak 57 

Skyler Handlos had 17 points while Grant Sturm put in 12 and Dayton Templeton had 11 to lead Atlantic.

Baylor Bergren topped Red Oak with 18 points while Bradley Sifford had 12.

H-10: Kuemper Catholic 61 Harlan 47 

Mitchell Badding had 19 points, Isaac Evans added 13 and Dawson Gifford put in 11 for Kuemper Catholic.

Aidan Hall and Connor Frame had 13 points each for Harlan.

NC: Spencer 57 Denison-Schleswig 51 

Evan Turin had 17 points, Braiden Heiden added 13 and Carson Seuntjens put in 11 for Denison-Schleswig. 

CORNER: East Mills 71 Griswold 37 

Mason Crouse exploded for 34 points to lead East Mills.

CORNER: Sidney 73 Essex 23 

Connor Behrends had 18 points and Cole Jorgenson scored 16 for Sidney in the win.

Tony Racine topped Essex with eight points.

CORNER: Stanton 57 Fremont-Mills 51 

Carter Johnson had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Stanton. Jack Roberts added 17 points, five boards, three assists and two steals.

WIC: AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 61 — OT 

Kyle Sternberg had 28 points and eight rebounds for AHSTW in the overtime win. Raydden Grobe added 17 points, and Brayden Lund finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Tre Melby had 21 points and 15 rebounds for Logan-Magnolia.

WIC: Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 40 

Brogan Allensworth poured in 22 points and Grady Jeppesen had 20 for Riverside in the victory.

Brody Lager scored nine points for Missouri Valley. 

POI: Southwest Valley 44 Bedford 41 

Tucker TePoel led Southwest Valley with 15 point sand 16 rebounds while Blake Venteicher pitched in 10 points.

Owen Lucas led Bedford with 12 points.

POI: Nodaway Valley 66 Mount Ayr 53 

Toby Bower poured in 26 points and Aver Phillippi added 23 points and 10 rebounds for Nodaway Valley in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete story at our Local Sports News Page.

POI: Central Decatur 65 Wayne 45 

Matthew Boothe scored 22 points with nine rebounds and four assists for Central Decatur. Trey Hullinger added 15 points, and Jack Scrivner finished with 10.

RVC: CAM 63 Woodbine 37 

Colby Rich had a big game with 21 points with eight rebounds and four blocks. Connor McKee added 13 points, and Cade Ticknor finished with 10 for the Cougars.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 77 Sioux City West 50 

Jamison Gruber had 19 points, Noah Sandbothe finished with 18 and Josh Dix pitched in 16 for the Lynx in the win.

Keeon Hutton scored 29 points for Sioux City West.

NC: Lamoni 61 Clarke 47 

Hayden Stewart dropped in 32 points to lead Lamoni in the victory. 

FRONTIER: Brownell-Talbot 67 Heartland Christian 44 

Jim Kunkle led Heartland Christian with 14 points and six rebounds.

MO: Northeast Nodaway 51 East Atchison 36 

Dylan McIntyre had 13 points while Auston Pride and Colton Swalley put in 12 each for Northeast Nodaway.

Cameron Oswald led East Atchison with nine points.

MO: South Holt 49 West Nodaway 45 

Dylan Schuetz had 19 points and Brody Scroggins put in 12 to lift South Holt.

Hunter Dawson topped West Nodaway with 15 points.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

St. Albert 60 Shenandoah 48

Glenwood 70 Clarinda 58

Atlantic 65 Red Oak 57

Kuemper Catholic 61 Harlan 47

Corner Conference

East Mills 71 Griswold 37

Sidney 73 Essex 23

Stanton 57 Fremont-Mills 51

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 38 IKM-Manning 33

AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 61 — OT

Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 40

Treynor 68 Underwood 57

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 44 Bedford 41

Nodaway Valley 66 Mount Ayr 53

Central Decatur 65 Wayne 45

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren 

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45 Ar-We-Va 36

CAM 63 Woodbine 37

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston 

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic def. Thomas Jefferson

Abraham Lincoln 77 Sioux City West 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 Sioux City East 51

LeMars 53 Sioux City North 41

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail 75 Orient-Macksburg 33

Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal 

Seymour at Moravia 

Non-Conference/Other

Spencer 57 Denison-Schleswig 51

Grand View Christian 82 Creston 40

Lamoni 61 Clarke 47

Brownell-Talbot 67 Heartland Christian 44

Area Missouri

Northeast Nodaway 51 East Atchison 36

Rock Port 49 Union Star 15

Mound City 72 Platte Valley 37

South Holt 49 West Nodaway 45

North Andrew 76 St. Joseph Christian 46

Worth County 53 King City 45

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City 53 Plattsmouth 34

Douglas County West 87 Syracuse 52

Yutan 51 Louisville 35

Ashland-Greenwood 66 Boys Town 41

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Johnson County Central 64 Palmyra 58

Mead 50 Falls City 38

Freeman 56 Malcolm 41

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Tri County 60 Humboldt-TRS 43

Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Diller-Odell 39

Southern 45 Johnson-Brock 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Friend 37

