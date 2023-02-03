(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley edged Red Oak as Boston DeVault reached 1,000 points, Sidney edged SW Valley, IKM-Manning handled business, South Holt got a big win and Johnson-Brock moved to the Pioneer final in KMAland boys hoops on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 74 St. Albert 58
Glenwood got a combined 51 points from Logyn Eckheart, Zac Kelsey and Risto Lappala. Check out the complete recap from KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 57 Treynor 49
Kyle Sternberg had 16 points and Brayden Lund finished with 14 to help AHSTW clinch at least a share of the WIC championship. View the complete recap linked here.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Thomas Jefferson 25
Evan Janzen had 11 points and 16 rebounds while Tyler Smith, Jacob Hoffman and Dylon Schaap all had 10 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 70 Seymour 44
Owen Suntken dropped in 33 points and Logan Godfrey had 16 for Melcher-Dallas in the dominant win.
Carter Houser had 19 points for Seymour.
NON-CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 67 Red Oak 66
Dawson Nelson poured in 28 points and Avery Phillippi added 14 for Nodaway Valley. Boston DeVault pitched in 13 to reach 1,000 career points.
Max DeVries had 19 points for Nodaway Valley in the win. Hunter Gilleland pitched in 10.
Sidney 46 Southwest Valley 40
Braedon Godfread had 16 points and Michael Hensley tallied 13 for Sidney in the win. Taylor McFail totaled 11 points for the Cowboys.
Cael Hogan had 11 points and Miller Means pitched in 10 for Southwest Valley.
Tri-Center 65 Stanton 55
Michael Turner had 17 points, seven assists, seven steals and five rebounds, and Christian Dahir pitched in 16 points and 12 boards for Tri-Center. Isaac Wohlhuter tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Zach Murley finished with 14 points.
Kywin Tibben had 18 points and Nolan Grebin pitched in 17 points for Stanton in the loss. Josh Martin added seven points, 14 rebounds and seven steals. Evan Gettler also scored in double figures for the Vikings with 11 points.
Ar-We-Va 63 Logan-Magnolia 45
Wyatt Ragaller had 19 points, Emmett Nauman pitched in 12 and Blayne Smith added 11 for Ar-We-Va.
Nicio Adame and Wes Vana both 11 points for Logan-Magnolia.
CAM 45 Audubon 38
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
IKM-Manning 74 Boyer Valley 63
Ross Kusel led four IKM-Manning players in double figures with 19 points. Ben Ramsey added 18, Reed Hinners pitched in 13 and Cooper Irlmeier added 11 for the Wolves.
Evan TenEyck topped Boyer Vallely with 15 points and Drew Volkman posted 14.
East Union 49 Diagonal 45
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Lenox 70 Lamoni 47
Samson Adams scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Lenox. Gabe Funk added 14, Keaton England put in 13 and Carter Reed tallied 12 for the Tigers.
Kalvin Brown finished with 15 points for Lamoni.
Chariton 63 Wayne 34
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 64 ACGC 59
Cal Heydon scored 26 points with seven rebounds and five assists while Cade Behrens added 15 points and Lance Clayburg posted 14 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Madrid 70 Glidden-Ralston 35
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Sioux City West 65 South Sioux City 63
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Twin Cedars at Saydel
No score reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
AREA MISSOURI
Maysville 68 Mound City 59
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
South Holt 60 North Andrew 51
Tylynn Prussman had 31 points to lead South Holt in the impressive win.
Gunner Lawrence led North Andrew with 16 points, Hayden Ecker pitched in 13 and Trey McDaniel added 10.
Stewartsville-Osborn 53 King City 36
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
AREA NEBRASKA
Raymond Central def. Nebraska City
No score reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Syracuse 48 Yutan 43
Jase Voorhees finished with 18 points for Syracuse. Sawyer Brammier pitched nine points for the Rockets.
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 60 Falls City Sacred Heart 46
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Other Pioneer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Tri County 72 Friend 40