(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley edged Red Oak as Boston DeVault reached 1,000 points, Sidney edged SW Valley, IKM-Manning handled business, South Holt got a big win and Johnson-Brock moved to the Pioneer final in KMAland boys hoops on Thursday.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Glenwood 74 St. Albert 58 

Glenwood got a combined 51 points from Logyn Eckheart, Zac Kelsey and Risto Lappala. Check out the complete recap from KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

AHSTW 57 Treynor 49

Kyle Sternberg had 16 points and Brayden Lund finished with 14 to help AHSTW clinch at least a share of the WIC championship. View the complete recap linked here

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Thomas Jefferson 25 

Evan Janzen had 11 points and 16 rebounds while Tyler Smith, Jacob Hoffman and Dylon Schaap all had 10 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. 

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE 

Melcher-Dallas 70 Seymour 44 

Owen Suntken dropped in 33 points and Logan Godfrey had 16 for Melcher-Dallas in the dominant win.

Carter Houser had 19 points for Seymour. 

NON-CONFERENCE 

Nodaway Valley 67 Red Oak 66 

Dawson Nelson poured in 28 points and Avery Phillippi added 14 for Nodaway Valley. Boston DeVault pitched in 13 to reach 1,000 career points.

Max DeVries had 19 points for Nodaway Valley in the win. Hunter Gilleland pitched in 10.

Sidney 46 Southwest Valley 40 

Braedon Godfread had 16 points and Michael Hensley tallied 13 for Sidney in the win. Taylor McFail totaled 11 points for the Cowboys.

Cael Hogan had 11 points and Miller Means pitched in 10 for Southwest Valley.

Tri-Center 65 Stanton 55 

Michael Turner had 17 points, seven assists, seven steals and five rebounds, and Christian Dahir pitched in 16 points and 12 boards for Tri-Center. Isaac Wohlhuter tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Zach Murley finished with 14 points.

Kywin Tibben had 18 points and Nolan Grebin pitched in 17 points for Stanton in the loss. Josh Martin added seven points, 14 rebounds and seven steals. Evan Gettler also scored in double figures for the Vikings with 11 points. 

Ar-We-Va 63 Logan-Magnolia 45 

Wyatt Ragaller had 19 points, Emmett Nauman pitched in 12 and Blayne Smith added 11 for Ar-We-Va.

Nicio Adame and Wes Vana both 11 points for Logan-Magnolia.

CAM 45 Audubon 38 

No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.

IKM-Manning 74 Boyer Valley 63

Ross Kusel led four IKM-Manning players in double figures with 19 points. Ben Ramsey added 18, Reed Hinners pitched in 13 and Cooper Irlmeier added 11 for the Wolves. 

Evan TenEyck topped Boyer Vallely with 15 points and Drew Volkman posted 14.

East Union 49 Diagonal 45

No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.

Lenox 70 Lamoni 47 

Samson Adams scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Lenox. Gabe Funk added 14, Keaton England put in 13 and Carter Reed tallied 12 for the Tigers.

Kalvin Brown finished with 15 points for Lamoni.

Chariton 63 Wayne 34

No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 64 ACGC 59 

Cal Heydon scored 26 points with seven rebounds and five assists while Cade Behrens added 15 points and Lance Clayburg posted 14 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard.

Madrid 70 Glidden-Ralston 35

No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.

Sioux City West 65 South Sioux City 63 

No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.

Twin Cedars at Saydel  

No score reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.

AREA MISSOURI 

Maysville 68 Mound City 59

No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.

South Holt 60 North Andrew 51

Tylynn Prussman had 31 points to lead South Holt in the impressive win.

Gunner Lawrence led North Andrew with 16 points, Hayden Ecker pitched in 13 and Trey McDaniel added 10.

Stewartsville-Osborn 53 King City 36

No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Raymond Central def. Nebraska City

No score reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.

Syracuse 48 Yutan 43

Jase Voorhees finished with 18 points for Syracuse. Sawyer Brammier pitched nine points for the Rockets. 

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 60 Falls City Sacred Heart 46

No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.

Other Pioneer Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Tri County 72 Friend 40

