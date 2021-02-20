Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.