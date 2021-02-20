MSHSAA
(KMAland) -- Stanberry, West Nodaway, Platte Valley, NE Nodaway and North Andrew opened Missouri district play with a win on Saturday.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail 

Missouri Class 1 District 15 — First Round 

St. Joseph Christian 70 Worth County 53

Stanberry 65 Union Star 30

Pattonsburg 73 DeKalb 27

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round 

West Nodaway 68 South Holt 63

Platte Valley 58 North Nodaway 24

Northeast Nodaway 60 Nodaway-Holt 42

Missouri Class 2 District 16 — First Round 

Albany 58 Rock Port 48

North Andrew 74 King City 28

Princeton 63 East Atchison 43

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 61 Millard West 57

St. Michael the Archangel 77 Maryville 58

Area Nebraska 

