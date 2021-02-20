(KMAland) -- Stanberry, West Nodaway, Platte Valley, NE Nodaway and North Andrew opened Missouri district play with a win on Saturday.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Missouri Class 1 District 15 — First Round
St. Joseph Christian 70 Worth County 53
Stanberry 65 Union Star 30
Pattonsburg 73 DeKalb 27
Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round
West Nodaway 68 South Holt 63
Platte Valley 58 North Nodaway 24
Northeast Nodaway 60 Nodaway-Holt 42
Missouri Class 2 District 16 — First Round
Albany 58 Rock Port 48
North Andrew 74 King City 28
Princeton 63 East Atchison 43
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 61 Millard West 57
St. Michael the Archangel 77 Maryville 58
Area Nebraska
Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart