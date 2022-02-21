(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland boys basketball teams moved on in tournament trail action on Monday. View the complete rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 (Tournament Trail)
LeMars 54 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
David Leusink had 19 points while Caleb Dreckman added 16 for LeMars in the victory.
Other 3A-1 Scores
Spencer 78 Algona 45
Storm Lake 64 MOC-Floyd Valley 63
Humboldt 81 Sioux Center 67
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 7 (Tournament Trail)
Winterset 83 Knoxville 37
North Polk 63 Clarke 26
Pella 74 Carlisle 53
Bondurant-Farrar 75 Creston 32
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 (Tournament Trail)
Harlan 74 Perry 29 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Denison-Schleswig 48 Lewis Central 36 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Carroll 69 Glenwood 57 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap from Derek Martin at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other 3A-8 Scores
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Atlantic 47
IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1 (Tournament Trail)
Sioux City West 64 Sioux City North 55
Waukee 78 Thomas Jefferson 57
MISSOURI CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 (Tournament Trail)
East Atchison 57 Nodaway Valley 51 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the compete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other 2-16 Scores
King City 43 Albany 40