(KMAland) -- Four area teams won district championships in Iowa, Mound City and Worth County moved on in Missouri and eight area Nebraska teams survived and advanced in boys basketball on Tuesday.
View the complete recap from Tuesday below.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT FINALS
District 11: Lynville-Sully 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 48
Martensdale-St. Marys’ comeback attempt from a 10-point deficit fell just short. The Blue Devils finish the season 20-3.
District 14: St. Albert 48 East Mills 44 (On KMA 960)
Find Derek Martin’s full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
District 15: AHSTW 62 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find Trevor Maeder’s full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
District 16: West Harrison 75 Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
Five players scored in double figures for West Harrison. Koleson Evans had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Sage Evans added 16 points, 10 boards and six assists and Mason King finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. Walker Rife (13 points) and Mason McIntosh (10 points) also had double figure points for the Hawkeyes.
Gabe Obert had 13 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Other Class 1A District Final Scores
North Mahaska 69 Moravia 42
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT FINAL
District 16: Red Oak 65 Treynor 63 — OT
Find Ryan Matheny’s full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
Mound City 64 Rock Port 37
Worth County 61 Platte Valley 40
NEBRASKA CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 1
Norris 51 Nebraska City 48
NEBRASKA CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 2
Platteview 74 Gross Catholic 42
Waverly 54 Plattsmouth 39
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 1
Auburn 68 Wilber-Clatonia 20
Fairbury 55 Falls City 45
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 69 Conestoga 29
Lincoln Christian 63 Lincoln Lutheran 37
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 1
Freeman 50 Southern 41
Johnson County Central 43 Tri County 42
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 2
Elmwood-Murdock 49 Omaha Christian Academy 42
Palmyra 45 Archbishop Began 37
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 1
Humboldt-TRS 55 Johnson-Brock 48
Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Thayer Central 33
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 2
Mead 52 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29
Weeping Water 45 Cornerstone Christian 42
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 SUBDISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 73 Lewiston 15
Diller-Odell 41 Sterling 35