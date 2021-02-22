(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Glenwood, LeMars, SBL, SC East, SC West, Nebraska City, Syracuse & Johnson County Central moved on in boys tournament trail action Monday.
TT IA 3A-8: Glenwood 75 Clarke 48
Ryan Blum scored 30 points with eight rebounds while Caden Johnson added 15 points to lead Glenwood in the win heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT IA 3A-8: ADM 54 Harlan 44
Bradley Curren scored 14 points while Aidan Hall had 12 and Connor Frame put in 10 for Harlan in the defeat.
TT IA 3A-8: Atlantic 53 Creston 47
Skyler Handlos put in 17 points to lead Atlantic in the win.
TT IA 3A-1: LeMars 61 Bishop Heelan Catholic 43
Spencer Mackey poured in 20 points while Jaxon Baumgartner added 10 for LeMars.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Denison-Schleswig 23
LeMars 61 Bishop Heelan Catholic 43
Storm Lake 66 MOC-Floyd Valley 54
Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round
ADM 54 Harlan 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 85 Perry 12
Glenwood 75 Clarke 48
Atlantic 53 Creston 47
Iowa Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round
Sioux City West 78 Thomas Jefferson 40
Sioux City East 75 Sioux City North 43
Iowa Class 4A Substate 7 — First Round
Urbandale 66 Lewis Central 46
Des Moines East 82 Des Moines North 70
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Norris)
Nebraska City 47 Beatrice 45
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Platteview)
Platteview 68 Gross Catholic 46
Waverly 47 Plattsmouth 38
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn)
Syracuse 48 Falls City 34
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman)
Johnson County Central 49 Humboldt-TRS 46