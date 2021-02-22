Skyler Handlos, Atlantic.jpg

(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Glenwood, LeMars, SBL, SC East, SC West, Nebraska City, Syracuse & Johnson County Central moved on in boys tournament trail action Monday. 

TT IA 3A-8: Glenwood 75 Clarke 48 

Ryan Blum scored 30 points with eight rebounds while Caden Johnson added 15 points to lead Glenwood in the win heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

TT IA 3A-8: ADM 54 Harlan 44

Bradley Curren scored 14 points while Aidan Hall had 12 and Connor Frame put in 10 for Harlan in the defeat.

TT IA 3A-8: Atlantic 53 Creston 47 

Skyler Handlos put in 17 points to lead Atlantic in the win.

TT IA 3A-1: LeMars 61 Bishop Heelan Catholic 43 

Spencer Mackey poured in 20 points while Jaxon Baumgartner added 10 for LeMars.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail 

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Denison-Schleswig 23

LeMars 61 Bishop Heelan Catholic 43

Storm Lake 66 MOC-Floyd Valley 54

Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round 

ADM 54 Harlan 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 85 Perry 12

Glenwood 75 Clarke 48

Atlantic 53 Creston 47

Iowa Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round 

Sioux City West 78 Thomas Jefferson 40

Sioux City East 75 Sioux City North 43

Iowa Class 4A Substate 7 — First Round 

Urbandale 66 Lewis Central 46

Des Moines East 82 Des Moines North 70

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Norris) 

Nebraska City 47 Beatrice 45

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Platteview) 

Platteview 68 Gross Catholic 46

Waverly 47 Plattsmouth 38

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn) 

Syracuse 48 Falls City 34

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman) 

Johnson County Central 49 Humboldt-TRS 46

