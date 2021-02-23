High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- St. Albert, T-C, Treynor, Mt Ayr, MSTM, Mound City, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Stanberry, Auburn, A-G, Louisville, Palmyra, Lourdes, J-B, FCSH and Sterling are moving on in boys tournament trail action. 

IA 1A-16: St. Albert 62 West Harrison 48 

Sam Rallis poured in 21 points for St. Albert in the win heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

IA 2A-16: Treynor 84 AHSTW 53 

Sid Schaaf had 34 points and Tim Zimmerman put in 28 to lead Treynor in the win heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

IA 1A-14: Tri-Center 53 Riverside 30 

Ethan Alfers scored 19 points for Tri-Center in the win heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 1A District Finals

12: Mount Ayr 62 Moravia 51

13: Martensdale-St. Mary 49 Earlham 47

14: Tri-Center 53 Riverside 30

15: Grand View Christian 73 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32

16: St. Albert 62 West Harrison 48

Iowa Class 2A District Finals

16: Treynor 84 AHSTW 53

15: Van Meter 57 Panorama 55

Missouri Class 1 District 15 – Semifinals

Winston 43 St. Joseph Christian 42

Stanberry 66 Pattonsburg 54

Missouri Class 1 District 16 – Semifinals

Mound City 93 West Nodaway 41

Platte Valley 66 Northeast Nodaway 44

Missouri Class 2 District 16 – Semifinals

Bishop LeBond 58 Albany 40

North Andrew 56 Princeton 40

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Norris) – Final

Norris 66 Nebraska City 35

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn) – Semifinals

Auburn 74 Syracuse 26

Fairbury 63 Wilber-Clatonia 58 — OT

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Ashland-Greenwood) – Semifinals

Ashland-Greenwood 46 Boys Town 43

Louisville 55 Conestoga 35

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman) – Semifinals

Freeman 63 Johnson County Central 43

Tri County 57 Southern 48

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Yutan) – Semifinals

Yutan 63 Omaha Brownell Talbot 45

Palmyra 61 Archbishop Bergan 45

Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Lourdes Central Catholic) – Semifinals

Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Elmwood-Murdock 29

Johnson-Brock 51 Weeping Water 42

Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Falls City Sacred Heart) – Semifinals

Falls City Sacred Heart 70 Pawnee City 32

Sterling 48 Lewiston 35

