(KMAland) -- St. Albert, T-C, Treynor, Mt Ayr, MSTM, Mound City, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Stanberry, Auburn, A-G, Louisville, Palmyra, Lourdes, J-B, FCSH and Sterling are moving on in boys tournament trail action.
Sam Rallis poured in 21 points for St. Albert in the win heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Sid Schaaf had 34 points and Tim Zimmerman put in 28 to lead Treynor in the win heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Ethan Alfers scored 19 points for Tri-Center in the win heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A District Finals
12: Mount Ayr 62 Moravia 51
13: Martensdale-St. Mary 49 Earlham 47
14: Tri-Center 53 Riverside 30
15: Grand View Christian 73 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
16: St. Albert 62 West Harrison 48
Iowa Class 2A District Finals
16: Treynor 84 AHSTW 53
15: Van Meter 57 Panorama 55
Missouri Class 1 District 15 – Semifinals
Winston 43 St. Joseph Christian 42
Stanberry 66 Pattonsburg 54
Missouri Class 1 District 16 – Semifinals
Mound City 93 West Nodaway 41
Platte Valley 66 Northeast Nodaway 44
Missouri Class 2 District 16 – Semifinals
Bishop LeBond 58 Albany 40
North Andrew 56 Princeton 40
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Norris) – Final
Norris 66 Nebraska City 35
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn) – Semifinals
Auburn 74 Syracuse 26
Fairbury 63 Wilber-Clatonia 58 — OT
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Ashland-Greenwood) – Semifinals
Ashland-Greenwood 46 Boys Town 43
Louisville 55 Conestoga 35
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman) – Semifinals
Freeman 63 Johnson County Central 43
Tri County 57 Southern 48
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Yutan) – Semifinals
Yutan 63 Omaha Brownell Talbot 45
Palmyra 61 Archbishop Bergan 45
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Lourdes Central Catholic) – Semifinals
Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Elmwood-Murdock 29
Johnson-Brock 51 Weeping Water 42
Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Falls City Sacred Heart) – Semifinals
Falls City Sacred Heart 70 Pawnee City 32
Sterling 48 Lewiston 35