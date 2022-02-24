(KMAland) -- Tony Osburn went for 62 points in another district championship for Mound City, Maryville won a regular-season thriller and Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood, Falls City Sacred Heart, Palmyra and Lourdes Central Catholic were victors in Nebraska sub-district play.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1
Humboldt 57 LeMars 54
Spencer 60 Storm Lake 44
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8
Denison-Schleswig 73 Harlan 68
Carson Seuntjens dropped 22 in the win. Find Derek Martin's full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Other 3A-8 Scores
Carroll 51 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
Mound City 88 Worth County 75
Tony Osburn exploded for 62 points off of nine 3-pointers. Gavin Summers added 11 points for Mound City. Aydan Gladstone 28 points for Worth County and Jackson Runde had 22. Tyler New added 15.
NEBRASKA BOYS SUBDISTRICT FINALS
C1-1: Auburn 86 Fairbury 47
C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood 74 Lincoln Christian 57
C2-1: Freeman 54 Johnson County Central 39
C2-2: Palmyra 53 Elmwood-Murdock 48
D1-1: Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Humboldt-TRS 31
D1-2: Mead 56 Weeping Water 43
D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 70 Diller-Odell 34
REGULAR SEASON
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville 59 Chillicothe 58
Caden Stoecklein led Maryville with 16 points, Peyton McCollum scored 14, Derek Quinlin tallied 12 and Drew Burns finished with 11 in the win.