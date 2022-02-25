Stanberry Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Stanberry claimed a district championship while Sioux City East, Sioux City West and North Andrew saw their seasons come to a close on Friday.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/25) 

Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 1 — Semifinals 

Ankeny 83 Sioux City West 48 

Waukee 61 Sioux City East 40 

Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 8 – Semifinals 

Dowling Catholic 42 Abraham Lincoln 39

Dowling Catholic held off AL despite 14 points from Jamison Gruber. View the full story at our Local Sports New Page

Other 4A-8 Scores

Johnston 60 Norwalk 49 

Missouri Boys Class 1 District Championship

District 15: Stanberry 52 Winston 43

Missouri Boys Class 2 District Championship

District 16: Bishop LeBlond 39 North Andrew 33

 

