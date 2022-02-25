(KMAland) -- Stanberry claimed a district championship while Sioux City East, Sioux City West and North Andrew saw their seasons come to a close on Friday.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/25)
Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 1 — Semifinals
Ankeny 83 Sioux City West 48
Waukee 61 Sioux City East 40
Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 8 – Semifinals
Dowling Catholic 42 Abraham Lincoln 39
Dowling Catholic held off AL despite 14 points from Jamison Gruber. View the full story at our Local Sports New Page
Other 4A-8 Scores
Johnston 60 Norwalk 49
Missouri Boys Class 1 District Championship
District 15: Stanberry 52 Winston 43
Missouri Boys Class 2 District Championship
District 16: Bishop LeBlond 39 North Andrew 33