(KMAland) -- Former Atlantic player and coach Alan Jenkins directed his team to a substate semifinal win over Sioux City East on Friday in boys hoops.
Check out the KMAland boys basketball action from Friday below.
4A-1: Abraham Lincoln 72 Sioux City West 51
Noah Sandbothe scored 25 points for Abraham Lincoln in the win in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinal
Abraham Lincoln 72 Sioux City West 51
Southeast Polk 59 Sioux City East 47