KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Former Atlantic player and coach Alan Jenkins directed his team to a substate semifinal win over Sioux City East on Friday in boys hoops.

Check out the KMAland boys basketball action from Friday below.

4A-1: Abraham Lincoln 72 Sioux City West 51 

Noah Sandbothe scored 25 points for Abraham Lincoln in the win in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail 

Iowa Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinal 

Abraham Lincoln 72 Sioux City West 51

Southeast Polk 59 Sioux City East 47

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.