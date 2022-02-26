KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- West Harrison, Red Oak and Ashland-Greenwood all clinched trips to state in boys basketball on Saturday.

View the full rundown from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska basketball below.

IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS

Grand View Christian 81 St. Albert 54 (On KMA 960)

Colin Lillie scored 19 points to lead St. Albert in the defeat. View a full video interview with Coach Larry Peterson below.

West Harrison 59 AHSTW 55 (On KMAX-Stream)

Find the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Class 1A Substate Finals 

Remsen St. Mary’s 48 Newell-Fonda 47

Lake Mills 84 Dunkerton 46

North Linn 51 Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Bellevue 58 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54

Danville 46 WACO 39

North Mahaska 46 Lynnville-Sully 31

IOWA CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINALS 

Red Oak 59 Van Meter 57 (On KMA-FM 99.1) 

Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Class 2A Substate Finals 

Central Lyon 72 Cherokee 55

Rock Valley 64 Estherville Lincoln Central 32

Roland-Story 69 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55

Jesup 62 Aplington-Parkersburg 57

Monticello 50 Williamsburg 43

Mid-Prairie 74 Northeast Goose Lake 43

Pella Christian 54 Des Moines Christian 32

MISSOURI CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 QUARTERFINALS

Maryville 62 Cameron 48

Chillicothe 57 Savannah 45

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS

Skutt Catholic 83 Gering 28

Roncalli Catholic 52 Crete 27

Scottsbluff 61 Seward 43

Platteview 58 Aurora 52 — OT

Beatrice 58 York 42

Bennington 44 Elkhorn 39

Blair 58 McCook 57

Waverly 50 Sidney 44

NEBRASKA CLASS C-1 DISTRICT FINALS

Ashland-Greenwood 71 Minden 32

Ashland-Greenwood advanced to state for the fourth time and will make their second appearance in the past three years.

Other C-1 District Finals

Wahoo 77 Clarkson/Leigh 50

Wayne 54 O’Neill 38

Ogallala 70 Milford 60

Nebraska Boys Class C-2 District Finals 

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 81 Maxwell 33

Freeman 54 Oakland-Craig 32

Doniphan-Trumbull 60 Bridgeport 41

Norfolk Catholic 56 Palmyra 46

Nebraska Boys Class D-1 District Finals 

Elgin Public/Pope John 55 Maywood-Hayes Center 36

Loomis 57 Kenesaw 54

Nebraska Boys Class D-2 District Finals

St. Mary’s 74 Spalding Academy 33

