(KMAland) -- West Harrison, Red Oak and Ashland-Greenwood all clinched trips to state in boys basketball on Saturday.
View the full rundown from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska basketball below.
IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS
Grand View Christian 81 St. Albert 54 (On KMA 960)
Colin Lillie scored 19 points to lead St. Albert in the defeat. View a full video interview with Coach Larry Peterson below.
West Harrison 59 AHSTW 55 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 1A Substate Finals
Remsen St. Mary’s 48 Newell-Fonda 47
Lake Mills 84 Dunkerton 46
North Linn 51 Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Bellevue 58 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54
Danville 46 WACO 39
North Mahaska 46 Lynnville-Sully 31
IOWA CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINALS
Red Oak 59 Van Meter 57 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 2A Substate Finals
Central Lyon 72 Cherokee 55
Rock Valley 64 Estherville Lincoln Central 32
Roland-Story 69 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55
Jesup 62 Aplington-Parkersburg 57
Monticello 50 Williamsburg 43
Mid-Prairie 74 Northeast Goose Lake 43
Pella Christian 54 Des Moines Christian 32
MISSOURI CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 QUARTERFINALS
Maryville 62 Cameron 48
Chillicothe 57 Savannah 45
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS
Skutt Catholic 83 Gering 28
Roncalli Catholic 52 Crete 27
Scottsbluff 61 Seward 43
Platteview 58 Aurora 52 — OT
Beatrice 58 York 42
Bennington 44 Elkhorn 39
Blair 58 McCook 57
Waverly 50 Sidney 44
NEBRASKA CLASS C-1 DISTRICT FINALS
Ashland-Greenwood 71 Minden 32
Ashland-Greenwood advanced to state for the fourth time and will make their second appearance in the past three years.
Other C-1 District Finals
Wahoo 77 Clarkson/Leigh 50
Wayne 54 O’Neill 38
Ogallala 70 Milford 60
Nebraska Boys Class C-2 District Finals
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 81 Maxwell 33
Freeman 54 Oakland-Craig 32
Doniphan-Trumbull 60 Bridgeport 41
Norfolk Catholic 56 Palmyra 46
Nebraska Boys Class D-1 District Finals
Elgin Public/Pope John 55 Maywood-Hayes Center 36
Loomis 57 Kenesaw 54
Nebraska Boys Class D-2 District Finals
St. Mary’s 74 Spalding Academy 33