(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 2A State Tournament fields are set following Saturday's substate action. The brackets can be found here. Full rundown can be viewed below.
1A: Grand View Christian 67 St. Albert 65 -- OT
Grand View Christian ended St. Albert's season with a game-winning layup at the buzzer. The complete rundown from this game can be viewed at our Local Sports Page.
1A: Martensdale-St. Marys 45 Tri-Center 35
The Blue Devils are headed to state for the second straight year. Check out Ryan Matheny's story at our Local Sports Page.
2A: Van Meter 56 Treynor 53
Treynor's game-winning opportunity fell short at the horn in a tight loss. The full rundown from this game can be found at our Local Sports Page.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL (2/27)
Class 1A Substate Finals
Montezuma 64 Mount Ayr 29
Remsen, St. Mary's 41 Gehlen Catholic 33
Lake Mills 53 West Fork 40
Easton Valley 61 New London 43
South Winneshiek 63 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57
North Linn 68 Meskwaki Settlement 48
Class 2A Substate Finals
Van Meter 56 Treynor 53
Boyden-Hull 60 OABCIG 48
Western Christian 61 Spirit Lake 53
Aplington-Parkersburg 72 Denver 67
Beckman Catholic 56 West Branch 50 -- OT
Camanche 58 West Burlington 38
Des Moines Christian 43 Albia 35
South Central Calhoun 64 Iowa Falls-Alden 56
Nebraska Class B District Finals
Blair 51 Alliance 43
Norris 62 Elkhorn North 41
Skutt 55 Bennington 42
Mount Michael Benedictine 82 Sidney 42
Platteview 54 Roncalli Catholic 42
Beatrice 39 Aurora 36
Elkhorn 56 Northwest 33
Waverly 57 Scottsbluff 30