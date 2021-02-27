KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 2A State Tournament fields are set following Saturday's substate action. The brackets can be found here. Full rundown can be viewed below. 

Grand View Christian ended St. Albert's season with a game-winning layup at the buzzer. The complete rundown from this game can be viewed at our Local Sports Page. 

The Blue Devils are headed to state for the second straight year. Check out Ryan Matheny's story at our Local Sports Page. 

Treynor's game-winning opportunity fell short at the horn in a tight loss. The full rundown from this game can be found at our Local Sports Page.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL (2/27)

Class 1A Substate Finals

Grand View Christian 67 St. Albert 65 -- OT

Martensdale-St. Marys 45 Tri-Center 35 

Montezuma 64 Mount Ayr 29 

Remsen, St. Mary's 41 Gehlen Catholic 33 

Lake Mills 53 West Fork 40 

Easton Valley 61 New London 43 

South Winneshiek 63 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57 

North Linn 68 Meskwaki Settlement 48 

Class 2A Substate Finals

Van Meter 56 Treynor 53 

Boyden-Hull 60 OABCIG 48 

Western Christian 61 Spirit Lake 53 

Aplington-Parkersburg 72 Denver 67 

Beckman Catholic 56 West Branch 50 -- OT

Camanche 58 West Burlington 38 

Des Moines Christian 43 Albia 35 

South Central Calhoun 64 Iowa Falls-Alden 56 

Nebraska Class B District Finals 

Blair 51 Alliance 43

Norris 62 Elkhorn North 41

Skutt 55 Bennington 42 

Mount Michael Benedictine 82 Sidney 42 

Platteview 54 Roncalli Catholic 42

Beatrice 39 Aurora 36

Elkhorn 56 Northwest 33 

Waverly 57 Scottsbluff 30 

