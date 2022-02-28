Lourdes Central Catholic Boys Basketball
Photo: Lourdes Athletics/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Auburn and Lourdes Central Catholic clinched spots in the state tournament on Monday in boys basketball action. View the full rundown below.

IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINALS 

Carroll 74 Denison-Schleswig 45

Find the complete recap from Trevor at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other 3A Substate Finals

Humboldt 63 Spencer 55

Decorah 46 Clear Lake 39

Central DeWitt 47 Solon 37

Marion 75 Clear Creek-Amana 62

Dallas Center-Grimes 56 Newton 31

Winterset 72 Pella 62

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT FINALS

Auburn 41 Central City 37 

Auburn advanced to state for the fourth straight year and 26th time in school history.

Other C1 District Finals

Kearney Catholic 77 Chadron 37

Omaha Concordia 63 Wood River 27

Fort Calhoun 48 Gordon-Rushville 44

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT FINALS

Grand Island Central Catholic 61 Heartland 41

Howells-Dodge 63 Cross County 47

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT FINALS

Lourdes Central Catholic 67 Ainsworth 52 

For the first time since 2019, Lourdes Central Catholic advanced on to the state tournament. The Knights will play in their eighth state tournament. 

Other D1 District Finals

Burwell 57 Blue Hill 50

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT FINALS

Osceola 61 BDS 38

