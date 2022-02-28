(KMAland) -- Auburn and Lourdes Central Catholic clinched spots in the state tournament on Monday in boys basketball action. View the full rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINALS
Carroll 74 Denison-Schleswig 45
Other 3A Substate Finals
Humboldt 63 Spencer 55
Decorah 46 Clear Lake 39
Central DeWitt 47 Solon 37
Marion 75 Clear Creek-Amana 62
Dallas Center-Grimes 56 Newton 31
Winterset 72 Pella 62
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT FINALS
Auburn 41 Central City 37
Auburn advanced to state for the fourth straight year and 26th time in school history.
Other C1 District Finals
Kearney Catholic 77 Chadron 37
Omaha Concordia 63 Wood River 27
Fort Calhoun 48 Gordon-Rushville 44
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT FINALS
Grand Island Central Catholic 61 Heartland 41
Howells-Dodge 63 Cross County 47
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT FINALS
Lourdes Central Catholic 67 Ainsworth 52
For the first time since 2019, Lourdes Central Catholic advanced on to the state tournament. The Knights will play in their eighth state tournament.
Other D1 District Finals
Burwell 57 Blue Hill 50
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT FINALS
Osceola 61 BDS 38