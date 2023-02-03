(KMAland) -- Harlan knocked off LC, Ike Lemonds had a triple-double, Aiden Bell played hero, Mount Ayr & Central Decatur grabbed a share of the POI with Bedford, Woodbine won a thriller, SC East took the MRC & more from KMAland boys hoops on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 73 Shenandoah 34
Brock Badding had 11 points and Ben Gerken added 10 for Kuemper in the balanced performance.
Camden Lorimor finished with 12 points for Shenandoah. Blake Herold added seven points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Creston 77 Red Oak 59
Cael Turner scored 28 points and Jake Hoyt pitched in 16 to lead Creston in the win. Patrick Varner put in 12 of his own.
Max DeVries finished with 25 points for Red Oak.
Harlan 51 Lewis Central 42
Brad Curren had a 17-point night for Harlan while Jacob Birch added 12 and Teagon Kasperbauer added 10 points with seven assists.
Curtis Witte had 11 points and Nash Paulson finished with 10 for Lewis Central.
Denison-Schleswig 66 Atlantic 47
Carson Seuntjens led Denison-Schleswig with 17 points while Luke Wiebers posted 13, Lance Arkfeld had 11 and Jaxon Wessel finished with 10.
Colton Rasmussen had 14 points for Atlantic.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 81 Essex 39
Braden West (27) and Mason Crouse (22) combined for 49 points to lead East Mills in the win.
Tony Racine scored 18 points for Essex.
Fremont-Mills 64 Griswold 53
JT Mahaney led the way for Fremont-Mills with 19 points and 18 rebounds while Taylor Reed put in 15 points with 10 rebounds, Paxten Van Houten had 11 points and Ike Lemonds posted 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.
Payton Cook had 17 points and Kamron Brownlee posted 13 for Griswold.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
IKM-Manning 70 Logan-Magnolia 54
Reed Hinners had 21 points while Ross Kusel (14), Ben Ramsey (13) and Caden Keller (10) all scored in double figures for IKM-Manning.
Wes Vana topped Logan-Magnolia with a game-high 22 points.
Underwood 79 Missouri Valley 46
Alex Ravlin and Jack Vanfossan had 21 points each for Underwood in the dominant win.
Brody Lager led Missouri Valley with 18 points while Dane Janssen added 12 and Eli Fouts had eight.
Riverside 46 Tri-Center 44
Aiden Bell hit a 3-pointer for Riverside at the buzzer for the win. Bell finished with 11 points while Ayden Salais and Grady Jeppesen pitched in 13 apiece.
Tri-Center’s Michael Turner and Isaac Wohlhuter had 14 points each. Christian Dahir added 13.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 70 Lenox 69
Boston DeVault (27) and Dawson Nelson (25) combined for 52 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr 50 Bedford 39
Jaixen Frost scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for Mount Ayr in helping the Raiders clinch a share of the Pride of Iowa Conference championship. Braydon Pierson added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Southeast Warren 65 East Union 26
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Central Decatur 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 47
Jack Scrivner had a big night for Central Decatur with 29 points while Gunnar Smith added 10. The Cardinals clinch a share of the POI regular season championship.
Jack Osborn and Jaxson Bowlin both had 13 points for Martensdale-St. Marys.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 54 Glidden-Ralston 28
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Woodbine 68 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67 — OT
Carter Gruver had 33 points for Woodbine in the thrilling win. Carson Kelley put in 11 points for the Tigers.
Cash Emgarten and Easton Nelson both scored 15 points, and Aiden Flathers had 13 for Exira/EHK.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 Boyer Valley 59
Cal Heydon had another big night for Coon Rapids-Bayard with 31 points and 10 rebounds while Lance Clayburg added 15 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Cade Behrens added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 60 Abraham Lincoln 57
Sioux City East clinched the Missouri River Conference championship with the win, getting 16 points from Sam Jons and 12 each from Brandt VanDyke and Fitzy Grant.
Thomas Jefferson 65 Sioux City North 56
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Tyler Smith had 18 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Sioux City West 70 LeMars 56
Lamarion Mothershead had a huge night for Sioux City West with 26 points while Gavin Koons and Jay Grouse had 15 points apiece.
Andrew Fifita led the way for LeMars with 15 points.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 69 Moulton-Udell 24
Cameron Swarts led Moulton-Udell with 11 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 66 Southwest Valley 37
Wyatt Schmitt had 17 points for Clarinda in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
West Harrison 81 Whiting 20
Sage Evans (15), Brady Melby (14) and Koleson Evans (11) all scored in double figures for West Harrison in the win.
Moravia 86 BGM 41
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Iowa Valley 68 Twin Cedars 38
Kail Arkema had 13 points for Twin Cedars.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 63 Northeast Nodaway 47
Jarrett Spinnato and Colton Hall had 15 points each while Braden Graves added 12 and Cameron Oswald posted 10.
Dylan McIntyre led Northeast Nodaway with 26 points.
Rock Port 51 Nodaway Valley 46
Aidan Burke had 22 points and Bannack Skillen pitched in 13 for Rock Port in the win.
Kayden Conn led the way for Nodaway Valley with 17 points.
Mound City 47 North Nodaway 38
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
DeKalb at Platte Valley
No score reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Maryville 73 St. Pius X 57
Derek Quinlin led the way for Maryville with 18 points.
Bishop LeBlond 57 Savannah 39
Zayden Snapp had 10 points for Savannah in the loss.
Worth County 42 Princeton 41
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Trenton 56 Stanberry 38
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Gallatin 69 Albany 40
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
AREA NEBRASKA
Concordia 57 Plattsmouth 23
Quentin McCafferty had 15 points and six rebounds for Concordia.
Ashland-Greenwood 44 Douglas County West 37
Ashland-Greenwood claimed their second straight Nebraska Capitol Conference regular season championship. Brooks Kissinger had 19 points and five rebounds for the Bluejays.
Conestoga 47 Arlington 22
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Louisville 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 34
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Freeman 46 Elmwood-Murdock 34
Carter Ruse led the way for Freeman with 22 points while Carter Niles added 12.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Henry Coleman had 13 points.
Semifinal: Auburn 78 Mead 43
Nixon Ligouri had 15 points, Maverick Binder added 14 and Skylar Roybal put in 10 for Auburn.
Consolation: Johnson County Central 58 Falls City 34
Wes Swanson had 17 points and Keegan Jones finished with 12 for Johnson County Central in the win.
Jaxyn Strauss had another big night for Falls City with 25 points.
Consolation: Palmyra 82 Weeping Water 39
Zach Fitzpatrick had 22 points while Kris Brekel added 14 and Chandler Berry pitched in 10 for Palmyra in the win.
PIONEEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS
No score reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.