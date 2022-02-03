Carter Johnson goes over 1,000 points
(KMAland) -- St. Albert beat Glenwood for the first time in 2,211 days, Carter Johnson eclipsed 1,000 points, Kent Elliott went off in a Tri-Center win and Red Oak rolled to a victory in Thursday's KMAland boys basketball action. 

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

St. Albert 58 Glenwood 46 

The Falcons held off Glenwood for the first win over their Hawkeye Ten Conference rival since January 15th, 2016. 

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

AHSTW 48 Treynor 41 

AHSTW completed the season sweep of Treynor and clinched an outright Western Iowa Conference title. Derek Martin has the full story at our Local Sports News Page. 

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Woodbine 70 Paton-Churdan 51 

Cory Bantam (19 points), Dylan Hoefer (15 points) and Carter Gruver (11 points) each finished in double figures for the Tigers. 

NON-CONFERENCE

Red Oak 66 Nodaway Valley 32 

Max DeVries had a monster night with 27 points off of six 3-pointers in Red Oak’s dominant win. Ryan Johnson posted 10 for the Tigers. 

Avery Phillippi led Nodaway Valley with 10 points. 

Sidney 59 Southwest Valley 50 

Cole Jorgenson knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Connor Behrends tallied 12 points and Garett Phillips posted 10. 

Gabe Fuller paced Southwest Valley with 15. Joey Oathoudt scored 13. 

Audubon 49 CAM 35

Audubon scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to claim the win. Edward Miller led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Carson Bauer added 12 points and six boards, and Gavin Smith stuffed the stat sheet with five points, nine rebounds and four assists. 

Tri-Center 68 Stanton 51 

Kent Elliott led Tri-Cetner to the win with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Michael Turner had another stellar outing with 18 points, seven assists and three steals. Jaxyn Valadez scored 14 points and snagged five steals. Christian Dahir came off the bench to post 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. `

Carter Johnson eclipsed 1,000 career points in the defeat, finishing the night with 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Evan Gettler had another stout performance with 12 points while Quentin Thornburg contributed nine points and four rebounds. Nolan Grebin scored eight points and grabbed five steals.

Lamoni 57 Lenox 39 

Kade Nowlin and Braedon Boswell had 15 apiece for the Demons. Kalvin Brown muscled 11 points. 

Other Non-Conference Scores

East Union 57 Diagonal 56 

Wayne 62 Chariton 49

Southeast Warren at Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)

Madrid at Glidden-Ralston (MISSING)

Saydel at Twin Cedars (MISSING)

MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT

Heartland Christian 56 Griswold 44 

Underwood 64 Fremont-Mills 24 

AREA MISSOURI 

North Andrew 73 South Holt 49

Owen Graham exploded for 30 points while Braxon Linville and Hayden Ecker had 12 each. 

Cade Kurtz led South Holt with 13 points, Cole Medsker scored 12 and Isaac Dudek finished with 10.

Worth County 67 DeKalb 34 

The Tigers had a balanced night with five scorers in double figures. Aydan Gladstone led the charge with 22 points, Jackson Runde scored 13 and Tyler New had 12. Grant Cameron and Jackson Smith scored 10 each. 

AREA NEBRASKA

Nebraska City 60 Raymond Central 41 

Arlington 42 Conestoga 26

Yutan 47 Syracuse 30 

EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Freeman 68 Malcom 42 

Semifinal: Auburn 47 Johnson County Central 27

Consolation: Palmyra 47 Elmwood-Murdock 24 

Consolation: Mead 50 Weeping Water 48 

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 61 Johnson-Brock 21

Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS

