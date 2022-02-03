(KMAland) -- St. Albert beat Glenwood for the first time in 2,211 days, Carter Johnson eclipsed 1,000 points, Kent Elliott went off in a Tri-Center win and Red Oak rolled to a victory in Thursday's KMAland boys basketball action.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 58 Glenwood 46
The Falcons held off Glenwood for the first win over their Hawkeye Ten Conference rival since January 15th, 2016.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 48 Treynor 41
AHSTW completed the season sweep of Treynor and clinched an outright Western Iowa Conference title. Derek Martin has the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 70 Paton-Churdan 51
Cory Bantam (19 points), Dylan Hoefer (15 points) and Carter Gruver (11 points) each finished in double figures for the Tigers.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 66 Nodaway Valley 32
Max DeVries had a monster night with 27 points off of six 3-pointers in Red Oak’s dominant win. Ryan Johnson posted 10 for the Tigers.
Avery Phillippi led Nodaway Valley with 10 points.
Sidney 59 Southwest Valley 50
Cole Jorgenson knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Connor Behrends tallied 12 points and Garett Phillips posted 10.
Gabe Fuller paced Southwest Valley with 15. Joey Oathoudt scored 13.
Audubon 49 CAM 35
Audubon scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to claim the win. Edward Miller led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Carson Bauer added 12 points and six boards, and Gavin Smith stuffed the stat sheet with five points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Tri-Center 68 Stanton 51
Kent Elliott led Tri-Cetner to the win with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Michael Turner had another stellar outing with 18 points, seven assists and three steals. Jaxyn Valadez scored 14 points and snagged five steals. Christian Dahir came off the bench to post 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. `
Carter Johnson eclipsed 1,000 career points in the defeat, finishing the night with 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Evan Gettler had another stout performance with 12 points while Quentin Thornburg contributed nine points and four rebounds. Nolan Grebin scored eight points and grabbed five steals.
Lamoni 57 Lenox 39
Kade Nowlin and Braedon Boswell had 15 apiece for the Demons. Kalvin Brown muscled 11 points.
Other Non-Conference Scores
East Union 57 Diagonal 56
Wayne 62 Chariton 49
Southeast Warren at Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)
Madrid at Glidden-Ralston (MISSING)
Saydel at Twin Cedars (MISSING)
MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT
Heartland Christian 56 Griswold 44
Underwood 64 Fremont-Mills 24
AREA MISSOURI
North Andrew 73 South Holt 49
Owen Graham exploded for 30 points while Braxon Linville and Hayden Ecker had 12 each.
Cade Kurtz led South Holt with 13 points, Cole Medsker scored 12 and Isaac Dudek finished with 10.
Worth County 67 DeKalb 34
The Tigers had a balanced night with five scorers in double figures. Aydan Gladstone led the charge with 22 points, Jackson Runde scored 13 and Tyler New had 12. Grant Cameron and Jackson Smith scored 10 each.
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City 60 Raymond Central 41
Arlington 42 Conestoga 26
Yutan 47 Syracuse 30
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Freeman 68 Malcom 42
Semifinal: Auburn 47 Johnson County Central 27
Consolation: Palmyra 47 Elmwood-Murdock 24
Consolation: Mead 50 Weeping Water 48
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 61 Johnson-Brock 21
Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS