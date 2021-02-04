(KMAland) -- East Atchison beat Shenandoah, Essex fell to ISD, Sacred Heart is into the Pioneer Tournament final and more from KMAland boys hoops on Thursday.
NC: East Atchison 38 Shenandoah 31
Jarrett Spinnato scored 18 points to lead East Atchison in the win.
Zach Foster and Brody Owen had seven points apiece for the Mustangs.
H-10: Glenwood 63 St. Albert 50
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66 Sioux City North 31
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
East Atchison 38 Shenandoah 31
Iowa School for the Deaf 47 Essex 44
Griswold at Heartland Christian
Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren
Area Missouri
North Andrew 68 South Holt 33
Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Johnson-Brock)
Semifinal: Tri County vs. Lourdes Central Catholic
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 43 Southern 26