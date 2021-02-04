Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison.jpg
Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison

(KMAland) -- East Atchison beat Shenandoah, Essex fell to ISD, Sacred Heart is into the Pioneer Tournament final and more from KMAland boys hoops on Thursday.

NC: East Atchison 38 Shenandoah 31 

Jarrett Spinnato scored 18 points to lead East Atchison in the win.

Zach Foster and Brody Owen had seven points apiece for the Mustangs.

H-10: Glenwood 63 St. Albert 50 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 63 St. Albert 50

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66 Sioux City North 31

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference  

East Atchison 38 Shenandoah 31

Iowa School for the Deaf 47 Essex 44

Griswold at Heartland Christian 

Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren

Area Missouri  

North Andrew 68 South Holt 33

Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Johnson-Brock)

Semifinal: Tri County vs. Lourdes Central Catholic

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 43 Southern 26

