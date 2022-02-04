(KMAland) -- Upset wins for LC and Atlantic, a milestone for Jaixen Frost, a dominant Central Decatur victory, a big OT W for CRB, a strong showing for Neb City at the MAC and more from the Friday in KMAland boys basketball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Red Oak 58 Creston 45 (On KMA 960)
Find Ethan Hewett’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Atlantic 69 Denison-Schleswig 61
Colton Rasmussen led the way for Atlantic in the win with 28 points.
Lewis Central 53 Harlan 43
Cole Arnold had 14 points and Wyatt Hatcher finished with 12 for Lewis Central in the win.
Jacob Birch had 22 points to lead Harlan in the loss. Bradley Curren added 10.
Other Hawkeye Ten Scores
Kuemper Catholic 67 Shenandoah 34
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 81 Essex 18
Mason Crouse (26 points) and Braden West (23 points, 13 rebounds) combined on 49 points to lift the Wolverines to the win, clinching the Corner Conference regular season championship.
Other Corner Scores
Fremont-Mills 64 Griswold 39
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 55 Tri-Center 53 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find Carson Schubert’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other WIC Scores
Logan-Magnolia 53 IKM-Manning 42
Underwood 67 Missouri Valley 43
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 60 Bedford 52
Jaixen Frost had 24 points to lead Mount Ayr in the win. He is now tied for all-time scoring lead in school history with cousin Dawson.
Lenox 59 Nodaway Valley 57
Gabe Funk led Lenox and all scorers with 20 points in the win. Samson Adams added 16 while Owen Junker had 10 for the Tigers.
Avery Phillippi topped Nodaway Valley with 18 points. Boston DeVault (14 points) and Adam Ayase (10 points) also hit double figures for the Wolverines.
Other POI Scores
Central Decatur 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 33
Southeast Warren 50 East Union 44
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 Boyer Valley 47 — OT
Tanner Oswald had a four-point play and a game-tying 3-pointer in the fourth period, finishing with 17 points to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Lance Clayburg added 13, and Gabe Obert tallied 11.
Carsan Wood had 17 points while Trevor Malone finished with 13 for Boyer Valley.
Woodbine 68 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56
Cory Bantam and Dylan Hoefer had 18 points each while Carter Gruber finished with 16 to lead Woodbine in the win.
Other RVC Scores
Ar-We-Va 79 Paton-Churdan 72
CAM 40 Glidden-Ralston 29
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 81 Sioux City East 63 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Jamison Gruber scored 38 points in the win for the Lynx, clinching a share of the MRC championship. Find Trevor Maeder’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45
Tyler Smith poured in 27 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Carter Kuehl had 22 points for Heelan in the loss.
LeMars 74 Sioux City West 65
Caleb Dreckman had a big night with 33 points to lead LeMars in the win.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Seymour 49 Orient-Macksburg 36
Murray 55 Moulton-Udell 14
NON-CONFERENCE
Sidney 64 Nodaway Valley (MO) 50
Cole Jorgenson poured in 30 points to lead Sidney in the win.
Nodaway Valley’s Hunter Dawson had 15 points.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Iowa Valley 75 Twin Cedars 41
MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT
Conestoga 57 Stanton 42
Noah Simones scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Conestoga in the win.
Carter Johnson posted 21 points, and Nolan Grebin added 10 for the Vikings.
Nebraska City 48 Clarinda 41
Nebraska City’s MJ Nelson had 13 points while Braden Thompson finished with 12 points and eight boards. Chase Brown added 10 points for the Pioneers.
Wyatt Schmitt scored 14 points, Grant Jobe added 13 and Tadyn Brown put in eight for Clarinda.
Sioux City North 44 Thomas Jefferson 42
Jack Lloyd made the game-winning basket for North with 17 seconds left, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds for North. Zach Hesse added 13 points.
Austin Schubert topped Thomas Jefferson with 14 points.
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 90 East Atchison 40
Tony Osburn poured in 41 points while Wil Young added 19 and Brendan Tubbs had 10 for Mound City in the win.
Kaylin Merriweather led East Atchison with 20 points. Jarrett Spinnato added 11 for the Wolves.
Other Area Missouri Scores
Rock Port 60 South Holt 34
Platte Valley 66 North Nodaway 15
Northeast Nodaway at Union Star (MISSING)
Stanberry 67 Trenton 42
Worth County 57 Princeton 45
St. Pius X 55 Maryville 44
AREA NEBRASKA
Omaha Concordia 59 Plattsmouth 50
Ashland-Greenwood 71 Douglas County West 46
Louisville 59 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 42
Syracuse 51 Arlington 40
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Sterling 47 Lewiston 34