(KMAland) -- Upset wins for LC and Atlantic, a milestone for Jaixen Frost, a dominant Central Decatur victory, a big OT W for CRB, a strong showing for Neb City at the MAC and more from the Friday in KMAland boys basketball.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Red Oak 58 Creston 45 (On KMA 960)

Atlantic 69 Denison-Schleswig 61 

Colton Rasmussen led the way for Atlantic in the win with 28 points. 

Lewis Central 53 Harlan 43 

Cole Arnold had 14 points and Wyatt Hatcher finished with 12 for Lewis Central in the win.

Jacob Birch had 22 points to lead Harlan in the loss. Bradley Curren added 10.

Other Hawkeye Ten Scores 

Kuemper Catholic 67 Shenandoah 34

CORNER CONFERENCE

East Mills 81 Essex 18 

Mason Crouse (26 points) and Braden West (23 points, 13 rebounds) combined on 49 points to lift the Wolverines to the win, clinching the Corner Conference regular season championship.

Other Corner Scores 

Fremont-Mills 64 Griswold 39

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Riverside 55 Tri-Center 53 (On KMAX-Stream)

Other WIC Scores 

Logan-Magnolia 53 IKM-Manning 42

Underwood 67 Missouri Valley 43

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Mount Ayr 60 Bedford 52 

Jaixen Frost had 24 points to lead Mount Ayr in the win. He is now tied for all-time scoring lead in school history with cousin Dawson.

Lenox 59 Nodaway Valley 57 

Gabe Funk led Lenox and all scorers with 20 points in the win. Samson Adams added 16 while Owen Junker had 10 for the Tigers.

Avery Phillippi topped Nodaway Valley with 18 points. Boston DeVault (14 points) and Adam Ayase (10 points) also hit double figures for the Wolverines. 

Other POI Scores 

Central Decatur 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 33

Southeast Warren 50 East Union 44

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 Boyer Valley 47 — OT 

Tanner Oswald had a four-point play and a game-tying 3-pointer in the fourth period, finishing with 17 points to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Lance Clayburg added 13, and Gabe Obert tallied 11.

Carsan Wood had 17 points while Trevor Malone finished with 13 for Boyer Valley.

Woodbine 68 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56 

Cory Bantam and Dylan Hoefer had 18 points each while Carter Gruber finished with 16 to lead Woodbine in the win.

Other RVC Scores 

Ar-We-Va 79 Paton-Churdan 72

CAM 40 Glidden-Ralston 29

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

Abraham Lincoln 81 Sioux City East 63 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Jamison Gruber scored 38 points in the win for the Lynx, clinching a share of the MRC championship. Find Trevor Maeder’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45 

Tyler Smith poured in 27 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Carter Kuehl had 22 points for Heelan in the loss.

LeMars 74 Sioux City West 65 

Caleb Dreckman had a big night with 33 points to lead LeMars in the win.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE

Seymour 49 Orient-Macksburg 36

Murray 55 Moulton-Udell 14

NON-CONFERENCE

Sidney 64 Nodaway Valley (MO) 50 

Cole Jorgenson poured in 30 points to lead Sidney in the win.

Nodaway Valley’s Hunter Dawson had 15 points.

Other Non-Conference Scores 

Iowa Valley 75 Twin Cedars 41

MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT

Conestoga 57 Stanton 42 

Noah Simones scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Conestoga in the win.

Carter Johnson posted 21 points, and Nolan Grebin added 10 for the Vikings.

Nebraska City 48 Clarinda 41 

Nebraska City’s MJ Nelson had 13 points while Braden Thompson finished with 12 points and eight boards. Chase Brown added 10 points for the Pioneers.

Wyatt Schmitt scored 14 points, Grant Jobe added 13 and Tadyn Brown put in eight for Clarinda.

Sioux City North 44 Thomas Jefferson 42 

Jack Lloyd made the game-winning basket for North with 17 seconds left, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds for North. Zach Hesse added 13 points. 

Austin Schubert topped Thomas Jefferson with 14 points.

AREA MISSOURI

Mound City 90 East Atchison 40 

Tony Osburn poured in 41 points while Wil Young added 19 and Brendan Tubbs had 10 for Mound City in the win.

Kaylin Merriweather led East Atchison with 20 points. Jarrett Spinnato added 11 for the Wolves.

Other Area Missouri Scores 

Rock Port 60 South Holt 34

Platte Valley 66 North Nodaway 15

Northeast Nodaway at Union Star (MISSING)

Stanberry 67 Trenton 42

Worth County 57 Princeton 45

St. Pius X 55 Maryville 44

AREA NEBRASKA

Omaha Concordia 59 Plattsmouth 50

Ashland-Greenwood 71 Douglas County West 46

Louisville 59 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 42

Syracuse 51 Arlington 40

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Sterling 47 Lewiston 34

