(KMAland) -- West Harrison clinched another RVC championship, Treynor rolled to a win, Johnson-Brock grabbed the Pioneer Conference championship and more from Saturday in KMAland boys hoops.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 66 Glidden-Ralston 29
Koleson Evans had 19 points and Sage Evans pitched in 15 for West Harrison in the dominant win, which clinched another Rolling Valley Conference.
Ethan Olberding had seven points for Glidden-Ralston.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 82 Moulton-Udell 58
Owen Suntken poured in 27 points to lead Melcher-Dallas, which went 4-0 for the week. Logan Godfrey added 24 of his own in the win.
Garrett Pace had 18 points for Moulton-Udell. Cam Swarts hit four 3s and scored 12 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Treynor 66 St. Albert 32
Ethan Dickerson led Treynor with 18 points, Jace Tams added 13 and Karson Elwood pitched in 11 in the win.
Denison-Schleswig 55 Carroll 43
Lance Arkfeld had 15 points and Jaxon Wessel added 14 for Denison-Schleswig in the victory.
Central Decatur 76 South Harrison 62
Central Decatur had four players in double figures, led by 13 from Sam Boothe. Kyle Linhart added 12, Gunnar Smith put in 11 and Jack Scrivner had 10 for the Cardinals.
WDM Valley 77 Abraham Lincoln 57
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Gross Catholic 75 Louisville 35
No stats reported.
Syracuse 48 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 35
Will Janssen scored 19 points for Syracuse in the win.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Freeman 32 Auburn 29 — OT
Freeman hit a fadeaway 3-pointer at the buzzer to win in overtime.
3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 61 Mead 50
No stats reported.
5th Place: Palmyra 68 Johnson County Central 61
Zach Fitzpatrick topped Palmyra with 21 points and Jacson Dillon added 17. Kris Brekel posted 14 of his own.
Brandon Speckmann had 21 points while Wes Swanson added 19 and Alex Cruz pitched in 12 for Johnson County Central.
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Johnson-Brock 45 Tri County 39
No stats reported.
3rd Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Friend 50
No stats reported.