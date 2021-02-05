(KMAland) -- AHSTW won at the buzzer, Red Oak edged past Creston, Atlantic kept pace, AL clinched the MRC, Nebraska City won in OT and more in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 76 Shenandoah 56
Noah Bauer scored 18 points while Mitchell Badding and Michael Pottebaum added 11 and John Mayhall pitched in 10 for Kuemper.
Shenandoah had three in double figures, led by Brody Owen’s 15. Braden Knight chipped in 13 and Cain Lorimor put in 11.
H-10: Red Oak 49 Creston 43
Ryan Johnson led Red Oak with 19 points while Garrett Couse pitched in eight and Max Devries finished with seven and six assists.
Evan Bruce topped Creston with 13 points.
H-10: Harlan 58 Lewis Central 55
Connor Frame had 22 points and Brad Curren finished with 16 for Harlan in the win.
JC Dermody led Lewis Central with 16 points.
H-10: Atlantic 64 Denison-Schleswig 58
Grant Sturm had 21 points for Atlantic in the victory. Skyler Handlos added 15 and Ethan Williams put in 12.
Carson Seuntjens had 30 points on six made 3s for Denison-Schleswig. Braiden Heiden added 10 points.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 55 Griswold 33
Cooper Langfelt had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Fremont-Mills in the victory.
CORNER: Sidney 66 Clarinda Academy 26
Leighton Whipple scored 14 points while Garett Phillips had 12 and Cole Jorgenson and Nik Peters added 11 each for Sidney.
Tyrone Carlson topped Clarinda Academy with 11 points.
WIC: Riverside 54 Audubon 35
Grady Jeppesen scored 24 points while Aiden Bell and Brogan Allensworth added 15 points apiece to lead Riverside.
Ethan Klocke had 17 points for Audubon in the defeat.
WIC: AHSTW 67 Underwood 64
Brayden Lund hit a 3 as time expired to lift AHSTW to the win. Lund finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, and Cole Scheffler had 13 points, six steals and five assists.
WIC: Tri-Center 56 Treynor 55 — OT
Leyton Nelson hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Tri-Center to the win in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Nodaway Valley 53 Lenox 38
Toby Bower had 22 points to lead Nodaway Valley in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 78 Central Decatur 45
Trey Baker had 16 points to lead Martensdale-St. Marys to their 18th straight win.
RVC: West Harrison 82 Paton-Churdan 28
Sage Evans had 20 points, 21 rebounds and five assists to lead West Harrison. Grant Gilgen added 18 points while Mason King chipped in 15 points and five assists.
RVC: CAM 61 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54
Colby Rich led CAM with 19 points in the win.
RVC: Woodbine 58 Ar-We-Va 55
Layne Pryor had 26 points while Dylan Hoefer added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Woodbine.
Will Ragaller and Zach Schimmer scored 23 points apiece for Ar-We-Va.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 64 Sioux City East 51
Abraham Lincoln clinched at least a share of the Missouri River Conference championship.
BLUE: Murray 84 Moulton-Udell 27
Brycen Wookey had 20 points to lead Murray in the dominant win.
MO: Mound City 78 East Atchison 36
Tony Osborn had 30 points for Mound City in the win.
Jarrett Spinatto led East Atchison with 13 points.
MO: Platte Valley 60 North Nodaway 19
Memphis Billey had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists for Platte Valley. Trever McQueen added 12 points.
MO: Maryville 71 St. Pius X 69
Caden Stoecklein scored 29 points and Marc Gustafson put in 22 for Maryville.
NE: Nebraska City 52 Fort Calhoun 48 — OT
Chase Brown had 14 points and Braden Thompson put in 13 for Nebraska City.
NE: Ashland-Greenwood 58 Douglas County West 33
Cougar Konzem had 18 points and five rebounds for Ashland-Greenwood.
NE: Arlington 56 Conestoga 46
Aiden Foreman topped Arlington with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Dustin Kirk chipped in 18 points and eight boards.
Lane Fox had 21 points and Ben Welch added 11 for Conestoga.
ECNCT: Auburn 65 Johnson County Central 30 (Semifinal)
Cam Binder scored 20 points and Daniel Frary put in 15 points with seven rebounds to lead Auburn.
