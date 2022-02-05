KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Treynor and Glenwood won at the MAC Shootout, Auburn and Sacred Heart won conference tournament titles and more from the KMAland boys basketball action on Saturday.

NON-CONFERENCE

Carroll 58 Denison-Schleswig 55

Central Decatur 79 South Harrison 48

WDM Valley 59 Abraham Lincoln 54

Sioux City West 66 South Sioux City 56

Colo-NESCO 77 Melcher-Dallas 41

Moulton-Udell Centerville (MISSING)

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79 Ankeny Christian Academy 58

MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT

Treynor 54 St. Albert 47

Elkhorn North 66 Lewis Central 50

Glenwood 62 Plattsmouth 48

AREA NEBRASKA

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53 Syracuse 51 — OT

Louisville 64 Gross Catholic 60

EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Championship: Auburn 28 Freeman 21

3rd Place: Johnson County Central 56 Mead 44

Consolation: Palmyra 67 Mead 50

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Tri County 41

3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 44 Lourdes Central Catholic 41

