(KMAland) -- Treynor and Glenwood won at the MAC Shootout, Auburn and Sacred Heart won conference tournament titles and more from the KMAland boys basketball action on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Carroll 58 Denison-Schleswig 55
Central Decatur 79 South Harrison 48
WDM Valley 59 Abraham Lincoln 54
Sioux City West 66 South Sioux City 56
Colo-NESCO 77 Melcher-Dallas 41
Moulton-Udell Centerville (MISSING)
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79 Ankeny Christian Academy 58
MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT
Treynor 54 St. Albert 47
Elkhorn North 66 Lewis Central 50
Glenwood 62 Plattsmouth 48
AREA NEBRASKA
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53 Syracuse 51 — OT
Louisville 64 Gross Catholic 60
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Auburn 28 Freeman 21
3rd Place: Johnson County Central 56 Mead 44
Consolation: Palmyra 67 Mead 50
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Tri County 41
3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 44 Lourdes Central Catholic 41