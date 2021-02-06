(KMAland) -- Auburn won the ECNC, West Harrison won their 10th straight, Lo-Ma took a W in OT and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 58
Noah Bauer had 17 points to lead Kuemper in the victory. Isaac Evans added 13 and Mitchell Badding put in 11.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 51 Underwood 48 — OT
Timothy Conn scored 13 points and Brayden Wollan finished with 11 for Underwood in the loss.
POI: Lenox 53 Southwest Valley 48
Keaton England, Samson Adams and Talon Cook all scored 11 points apiece for Lenox in the win.
Tucker TePoel led Southwest Valley with 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Blaine Venteicher added 11 points. Owen Wilkinson pitched in 10 points for the Timberwolves.
RVC: West Harrison 55 Boyer Valley 44
Sage Evans had 18 points and 13 rebounds while Koleson Evans added 16 and 11. Mason King pitched in 13 points for the Hawkeyes in their 10th straight win.
BLUE: Murray 49 Lamoni 41
Colton Siefkas had 22 points for Murray in the victory.
Kade Nowlin and Landon Gilliland hit double figures for Lamoni with 13 and 10, respectively.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 51 Underwood 48 — OT
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 53 Southwest Valley 48
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 55 Boyer Valley 44
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 49 Lamoni 41
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 58
Carroll 56 Denison-Schleswig 53
CAM 45 Audubon 39
Madrid 67 Glidden-Ralston 46
Spirit Lake 47 Sioux City East 45
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Ankeny Christian Academy
Moulton-Udell at Centerville
Area Nebraska
Conestoga 59 Raymond Central 43
Louisville 57 Gross Catholic 41
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament (at SECC-Lincoln)
Championship: Auburn 41 Freeman 27
Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Johnson-Brock)
Championship: Tri County def. Falls City Sacred Heart