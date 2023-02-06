(KMAland) -- Creston edged Clarinda, West Harrison kept rolling, Lamoni nabbed a win, Bedford beat Shen, Max DeVries set a new record & more from KMAland boys basketball on Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 61 Clarinda 57
Kyle Strider had a big night for Creston with 23 points while Ethan Crawford pitched in 15.
Tadyn Brown led Clarinda with 16 points and Isaac Jones tallied 14.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 58 Ar-We-Va 57
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Glidden-Ralston 17
Cade Behrens had 19 points and seven rebounds while Cal Heydon added 18 points and Lance Clayburg pitched in 10 for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
West Harrison 80 Woodbine 43
Koleson Evans totaled 29 points and Mason King added 20 for West Harrison in the win. Sage Evans tallied 15 for the Hawkeyes.
Carter Gruver led Woodbine with 12 points.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 48 Diagonal 36
Kalvin Brown dropped in 20 points to lead Lamoni in the win. Eli Owen added 13 for the Demons.
Caleb Hubbard scored 16 points to lead Diagonal.
Mormon Trail 94 Seymour 58
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
NON-CONFERENCE
Bedford 60 Shenandoah 38
Asher Weed had 16 points and Tristen Cummings and Conner Nally both scored 12 for Bedford in the win.
Shenandoah’s Seth Zwickel had 12 points, and Jade Spangler posted eight points. Blake Herold added six points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Mustangs.
Red Oak 78 Southwest Valley 41
Max DeVries scored 22 points and hit three 3-pointers to become Red Oak’s all-time leader in 3-point makes. Brayden Sifford added 11 points for the Tigers.
Cael Hogan had 12 points for Southwest Valley.
Lenox 77 Stanton 57
Nolan Grebin led Stanton with 16 points in the loss. Evan Gettler pitched in 12 for the Vikings.
Mount Ayr 62 Interstate 35, Truro 38
Jaixen Frost had 16 points and Riley Stark added nine for Mount Ayr in a balanced scoring effort.
CAM 60 East Union 42
Seth Hensley and Sam Foreman had 12 points each while Chase Jahde added 11 and Ryan Bower pitched in 10 for CAM in the win.
East Union’s Rason Grail had 16 points.
Moravia 74 Southeast Warren 52
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70 Cherokee 32
Scott Kroll had a big night for the Warriors with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Janzen and Dylon Schaap also scored in double figures with 11 points each.
Sioux City West 81 Storm Lake 45
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Tri-County 64 Moulton-Udell 52
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Albia 64 Ankeny Christian 47
Cade Wierck led Ankeny Christian with 15 points and Brady Hoefle added 10.
Parkview Christian 89 Heartland Christian 45
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth 50 Conestoga 40
Drew Iverson had 18 points and Gage Olsen added 14 for Plattsmouth in the victory. Olsen added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Falls City Sacred Heart 88 Lewiston 32
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.