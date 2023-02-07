(KMAland) -- AHSTW’s Brayden Lund broke the all-time scoring record at the school as the Vikings clinched the WIC title, Red Oak won in OT behind a big game from Max DeVries, West Harrison rolled, Plattsmouth won tight & more from KMAland boys hoops on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown from Tuesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 70 Atlantic 46
Jace Gubbels had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Jacob Birch pitched in 18 points and 12 boards for the Cyclones.
Colton Rasmussen had 22 points for Harlan.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 58 Essex 51
Kamron Brownlee had 20 points while Bode Wyman added 18 and Aiden Kennedy pitched in 15 for Griswold in the win.
Qwintyn Vanatta had 22 points for Essex.
East Mills 60 Sidney 44
Mason Crouse had 15 points, Braden West added 13 and Kyler Williams pitched in 10 for East Mills in the victory.
Braedon Godfread posted 15 points to lead Sidney. Nik Peters added 10.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 64 IKM-Manning 58
No stats reported.
Riverside 62 Logan-Magnolia 51
Grady Jeppesen had a big night for Riverside with 24 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Ayden Salais added 15 points and four steals, and Mason McCready pitched in 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Nicio Adame had 14 points, Calvin Wallis added 12 and Wes Vana added 12 for Logan-Magnolia in the defeat.
Treynor 63 Underwood 56
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
AHSTW 62 Tri-Center 56
Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg both had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead AHSTW, which clinched the outright Western Iowa Conference championship. Lund also became the school’s all-time scoring leader. Luke Sternberg added 12 points and five steals.
Tri-Center’s Michael Turner had a game-high 19 points while Christian Dahir and Kent Elliott pitched in 10 apiece.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 84 East Union 42
Gabe Funk led the way for Lenox with 22 points while Samson Adams added 15, Keaton England had 14 and Owen Junker put in 10 for Lenox.
Seth Hudson scored 21 points for East Union. Austin Lack chipped in 10 for the Eagles.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 51 LeMars 30
Fitzy Grant had 19 points and Sam Jons posted 11 for Sioux City East in the win.
Andrew Fifita had 11 points for LeMars.
Sioux City West 73 Sioux City North 61
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 55 Murray 46
Mormon Trail scored 12 of the final 14 points int he win.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 65 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 — OT
Max DeVries had another big night for Red Oak, finishing with 35 points in the victory. Braden Woods and Hunter Gilleland each had 10 points for the Tigers.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton had three players in double figures with Aiden Flathers scoring 17. Trey Petersen added 16 and Cash Emgarten put in 15.
West Harrison 76 St. Albert 54
Koleson Evans (25) and Mason King (23) combined to score 48 points while Sage Evans added 13 for West Harrison in the win.
St. Albert’s Colin Lillie poured in 21 points. Noah Narmi added 14 for the Falcons.
Denison-Schleswig 60 Ballard 43
Carson Seuntjens poured in 21 points to lead Denison-Schleswig. Lance Arkfeld put in 11 and Jaxon Wessel added 10 for the Monarchs.
Southwest Valley 55 Fremont-Mills 48
Cael Hogan had 17 points and Miller Means added nine for Southwest Valley in the win.
JT Mahaney had 21 points for Fremont-Mills. Taylor Reed put in 13 of his own for the Knights.
Missouri Valley 68 West Monona 58
Brody Lager scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds, and Hayden Kocour added 17 points, four rebounds and two blocks for Missouri Valley in the win. Eli Fouts posted 14 points, two rebounds and two steals, and Dane Janssen chipped in 11 points and three assists for the Big Reds.
Clarke 80 Central Decatur 38
Jack Scrivner had nine points while Sam Boothe and Kyle Linhart added eight apiece for Central Decatur.
Chariton 86 Southeast Warren 62
No stats reported.
Wayne 63 Melcher-Dallas 50
Rayce Snyder had 23 points and 19 rebounds for Wayne in a big game. Connor Pruiett posted 17 points and Strait Jacobsen finished with 12.
Melcher-Dallas also had three in double figures with Owen Suntken going for 15 points. Logan Godfrey and Chase Ripperger added 12 each.
Woodbine 71 Westwood 42
Carter Gruver led three players for Woodbine in double figures with 22. Kylon Reisz pitched in 14 and Carson Kelley had 10 for the Tigers in the win.
Cardinal 69 Seymour 46
No stats reported.
Moravia 80 Davis County 53
No stats reported.
North Mahaska 89 Twin Cedars 45
Kail Arkema led Twin Cedars with 11 points and Holden Roberts added 10 points and nine boards.
Heartland Christian 63 Omaha Christian Academy 57 — OT
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 65 DeKalb 30
Jarrett Spinnato had 22 points, Collin Hedlund added 14, Braden Graves put in 11 and Cameron Oswald posted 10 for East Atchison in the victory.
Rock Port 44 Mound City 42
No stats reported.
Platte Valley 82 Nodaway Valley 59
No stats reported.
North Nodaway at Union Star
No score reported.
Northeast Nodaway at North Harrison
No score reported.
Maryville 69 Cameron 37
No stats reported.
St. Pius X at Savannah
No score reported.
Stanberry 49 South Harrison 46
Colby McQuinn had a big night for Stanberry with 22 points while Calvin Smithson totaled 10 in the win.
King City 53 Northland Christian 45
No stats reported.
Princeton 75 Albany 44
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Fort Calhoun 54 Nebraska City 45
Keston Holman had nine points and Jaydin Borns finished with eight for Nebraska City in the loss.
Plattsmouth 44 Arlington 42
Gage Olsen and Drew Iverson scored 14 points each and Liam Lasure added 10 for Plattsouth in the tight win. Iverson added five steals for the Blue Devils.
Auburn 47 Syracuse 37
Nixon Ligouri had 16 points and Skyler Roybal added 11 for Auburn in the victory.
Syracuse got 16 points from Robert Shanks and 14 from Will Janssen.
Elmwood-Murdock 49 Johnson County Central 44
Nate Rust and Reid Fletcher had 16 points each and Henry Coleman pitched in 11 for Elmwood-Murdock in the win.
Cam Schuster had 14 points, Wes Swanson added 13 and Brandon Speckmann put in 10 for Johnson County Central.
Falls City 53 Diller-Odell 49
No stats reported.
Shelby-Rising City at Weeping Water
No score reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
No stats reported.
Douglas County West 77 Conestoga 62
No stats reported.
Louisville 42 Raymond Central 36
No stats reported.