(KMAland) -- Clarinda won in overtime, West Harrison clinched the RVC championship, Red Oak, Stanton and Mount Ayr were among the non-conference winners & more from KMAland boys basketball on Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 52 Creston 49 — OT
Grant Jobe and Drew Brown had 18 points each to lead Clarinda in the overtime win.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 56 Riverside 48
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 56 Ar-We-Va 52
Carsan Wood had 20 points and Trevor Malone added 13 to lead Boyer Valley in the victory.
Emmett Neumann topped Ar-We-Va with 14 points. Cooper Kock tallied 13 points, and Will Rgaller finished with 10 for the Rockets.
West Harrison 60 Woodbine 45
West Harrison clinched the Rolling Valley Conference for a second straight season. Koleson and Sage Evans had 16 points each, and Mason King finished with 11 for the Hawkeyes.
Paul Freund scored 10 points for Woodbine in the defeat.
Other RVC Scores
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Glidden-Ralston 31
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 86 Paton-Churdan 39
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Thomas Jefferson 42
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 49 Diagonal 40
Brayden Olson had 18 points and Javin Stevenson put in 12 for Lamoni in the win.
Caleb Hubbard led Diagonal with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Mormon Trail 93 Seymour 66
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 64 Southwest Valley 47
Hunter Gilleland had 24 points on six made 3-pointers to lead Red Oak in the win. Max DeVries hit four 3s of his own and had 13, and Kaden Johnson pitched in nine for the Tigers.
Gabe Fuller scored 20 points while Sawyer Hensley added 14 for Southwest Valley in the loss.
Stanton 55 Lenox 41
Carter Johnson led Stanton with 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Nolan Grebin added 14 points in the win. Evan Gettler pitched in 11 points of his own.
Mount Ayr 66 Interstate 35 55
Jaixen Frost scored 20 points for Mount Ayr in the victory.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Boone 57 Denison-Schleswig 45
Essex at Heartland Christian (MISSING)
IKM-Manning 69 MVAOCOU 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Knoxville 55
Southeast Warren at Moravia (MISSING)
East Union 74 Orient-Macksburg 36
Storm Lake 84 Sioux City West 68
Sigourney at Twin Cedars
Albia 60 Ankeny Christian Academy 55
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 67 North Harrison 33