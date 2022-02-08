KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Atlantic upset Harlan, East Mills and AHSTW finished undefeated conference seasons, Mount Ayr took down MSTM, AL clinched the MRC and more from Tuesday in KMAland boys basketball. 

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic 75 Harlan 73 

Dayton Templeton had a monster performance for Atlantic with 28 points while Carter Pellett added 19 and Jackson McLaren put in 11.

Jacob Birch had 21 points, Bradley Curren added 16 and Teagon Kasperbauer tallied 15 for Harlan in the defeat.

CORNER CONFERENCE

East Mills 58 Sidney 51 

East Mills finished an undefeated conference championship, getting 18 points from Braden West and 14 from Mason Crouse.

Cole Jorgenson led Sidney with 18 points while Conner Behrends had 11.

Other Corner Scores 

Griswold 63 Essex 41

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

AHSTW 72 Tri-Center 49 

The Vikings finished an undefeated run through the WIC, getting 22 points from Raydden Grobe. Brayden Lund added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg added 14 and 11.

Michael Turner topped Tri-Center with 16 points.

Other WIC Scores 

Audubon 54 IKM-Manning 43

Treynor 53 Underwood 49 — OT

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Mount Ayr 52 Martensdale-St. Marys 47 

Jaixen Frost had 23 games to lead Mount Ayr in the victory, helping Central Decatur claim an outright POI championship. 

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

CAM 56 Ar-We-Va 48

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Paton-Churdan 36

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

Abraham Lincoln 78 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 

Abraham Lincoln clinched an outright Missouri River Conference championship with the win.

Other MRC Scores 

Sioux City East 70 LeMars 53

Sioux City West 76 Sioux City North 52

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE

Mormon Trail 63 Murray 56

Diagonal 52 Seymour 41

NON-CONFERENCE

Bedford 64 Shenandoah 45 

Asher Weed had 14 points while Conner Nally had 11 and Owen Lucas put in 10 to lead Bedford.

Zach Foster had 19 points for Shenandoah in the defeat.

West Harrison 79 St. Albert 54 

Mason King hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points with eight assists to lead West Harrison in the win. Koleson Evans added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Sage Evans pitched in 16 points, 22 rebounds and nine assists. 

Woodbine 74 Fremont-Mills 68 

Cory Bantam hit a school-record seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead Woodbine in the victory. Paul Freund added 17 for the Tigers.

Jake Malcom had a big night of his own for Fremont-Mills with 30 points. Taylor Reed poured in 27 of his own.

Clarke 61 Central Decatur 48 

Matthew Boothe had six 3-pointers and scored 26 points with seven rebounds for Central Decatur.

Wayne 69 Melcher-Dallas 57 

Justin McConahay had 17 points while Rayce Snyder added 16 and Paxton Davis and Strait Jacobsen added 12 each for Wayne.

Other Non-Conference Scores 

West Monona 80 Missouri Valley 61

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 76 Woodward Academy 47

AREA MISSOURI

Falls City Sacred Heart 63 East Atchison 27 

Brogan Nachtigal had 15 points to lead Falls City Sacred Heart in the victory. Evan Keithley added 14 for the Irish.

Jarrett Spinnato topped East Atchison with nine points.

Maryville 74 Cameron 68 

Caden Stoecklein had 21 points to lift Maryville to the win. Derek Quinlin added 18, and Drew Burns and Spencer Willnerd scored 10 each.

Other Area Missouri Scores 

Rock Port 62 Stewartsville/Osborn 44

Mound City 77 North Nodaway 33

Northeast Nodaway 60 North Harrison 28

Platte Valley 75 Union Star 21

Stanberry 62 South Harrison 46

AREA NEBRASKA 

Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28 

Max Parker and Brooks Kissinger scored 16 points each while Cougar Konzem added 13 to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Cale Jacobsen and Evan Shepard also had 10 points each for the Bluejays.

Other Area Nebraska Scores 

Plattsmouth 56 Arlington 54

Fort Calhoun 45 Nebraska City 40

Auburn def. Syracuse

Louisville 61 Raymond Central 58

Douglas County West 63 Conestoga 51 — OT

Falls City at Diller-Odell 

Elmwood-Murdock 50 Johnson County Central 39

Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot

