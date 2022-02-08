(KMAland) -- Atlantic upset Harlan, East Mills and AHSTW finished undefeated conference seasons, Mount Ayr took down MSTM, AL clinched the MRC and more from Tuesday in KMAland boys basketball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 75 Harlan 73
Dayton Templeton had a monster performance for Atlantic with 28 points while Carter Pellett added 19 and Jackson McLaren put in 11.
Jacob Birch had 21 points, Bradley Curren added 16 and Teagon Kasperbauer tallied 15 for Harlan in the defeat.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 58 Sidney 51
East Mills finished an undefeated conference championship, getting 18 points from Braden West and 14 from Mason Crouse.
Cole Jorgenson led Sidney with 18 points while Conner Behrends had 11.
Other Corner Scores
Griswold 63 Essex 41
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 72 Tri-Center 49
The Vikings finished an undefeated run through the WIC, getting 22 points from Raydden Grobe. Brayden Lund added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg added 14 and 11.
Michael Turner topped Tri-Center with 16 points.
Other WIC Scores
Audubon 54 IKM-Manning 43
Treynor 53 Underwood 49 — OT
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 52 Martensdale-St. Marys 47
Jaixen Frost had 23 games to lead Mount Ayr in the victory, helping Central Decatur claim an outright POI championship.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 56 Ar-We-Va 48
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Paton-Churdan 36
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 78 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50
Abraham Lincoln clinched an outright Missouri River Conference championship with the win.
Other MRC Scores
Sioux City East 70 LeMars 53
Sioux City West 76 Sioux City North 52
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 63 Murray 56
Diagonal 52 Seymour 41
NON-CONFERENCE
Bedford 64 Shenandoah 45
Asher Weed had 14 points while Conner Nally had 11 and Owen Lucas put in 10 to lead Bedford.
Zach Foster had 19 points for Shenandoah in the defeat.
West Harrison 79 St. Albert 54
Mason King hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points with eight assists to lead West Harrison in the win. Koleson Evans added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Sage Evans pitched in 16 points, 22 rebounds and nine assists.
Woodbine 74 Fremont-Mills 68
Cory Bantam hit a school-record seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead Woodbine in the victory. Paul Freund added 17 for the Tigers.
Jake Malcom had a big night of his own for Fremont-Mills with 30 points. Taylor Reed poured in 27 of his own.
Clarke 61 Central Decatur 48
Matthew Boothe had six 3-pointers and scored 26 points with seven rebounds for Central Decatur.
Wayne 69 Melcher-Dallas 57
Justin McConahay had 17 points while Rayce Snyder added 16 and Paxton Davis and Strait Jacobsen added 12 each for Wayne.
Other Non-Conference Scores
West Monona 80 Missouri Valley 61
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 76 Woodward Academy 47
AREA MISSOURI
Falls City Sacred Heart 63 East Atchison 27
Brogan Nachtigal had 15 points to lead Falls City Sacred Heart in the victory. Evan Keithley added 14 for the Irish.
Jarrett Spinnato topped East Atchison with nine points.
Maryville 74 Cameron 68
Caden Stoecklein had 21 points to lift Maryville to the win. Derek Quinlin added 18, and Drew Burns and Spencer Willnerd scored 10 each.
Other Area Missouri Scores
Rock Port 62 Stewartsville/Osborn 44
Mound City 77 North Nodaway 33
Northeast Nodaway 60 North Harrison 28
Platte Valley 75 Union Star 21
Stanberry 62 South Harrison 46
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28
Max Parker and Brooks Kissinger scored 16 points each while Cougar Konzem added 13 to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Cale Jacobsen and Evan Shepard also had 10 points each for the Bluejays.
Other Area Nebraska Scores
Plattsmouth 56 Arlington 54
Fort Calhoun 45 Nebraska City 40
Auburn def. Syracuse
Louisville 61 Raymond Central 58
Douglas County West 63 Conestoga 51 — OT
Falls City at Diller-Odell
Elmwood-Murdock 50 Johnson County Central 39
Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot