(KMAland) -- Creston took down Clarinda, East Mills escaped, Lo-Ma edged Riverside, Exira/EHK knocked off Boyer Valley and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Red Oak 70 Southwest Valley 37
Max DeVries had 21 points for Red Oak in the dominant win.
Tucker TePoel scored 11 points for Southwest Valley.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Denison-Schleswig 55
Carson Seuntjens had 20 points and five assists for the Monarchs in the loss. Braiden Heiden finished with 15 points of his own.
CORNER: Sidney 67 Griswold 39
Cole Jorgenson poured in 25 points on six made 3-pointers to lead Sidney in the win.
Kamron Brownlee led Griswold with 12 points.
CORNER: East Mills 60 Stanton 57
East Mills came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to maintain an undefeated record in Corner Conference play.
Jack Roberts and Carter Johnson had 20 points each for Stanton. Roberts added 12 rebounds while Johnson finished with five rebounds, five steals and five assists. Quentin Thornburg pitched in eight points and seven rebounds.
NC: Heartland Christian 66 Essex 29
Heartland Christian’s Mitchell McCord had 26 points in the victory.
NC: Missouri Valley 66 West Monona 56
Will Gutzmer poured in 23 points while Cole Staska had 19 and Brody Lager put in 13 for Missouri Valley in the win.
RVC: CAM 63 Paton-Churdan 42
Colby Rich scored 20 while Seth Hensley and Cade Ticknor put in 11 points apiece to lead CAM.
RVC: Woodbine 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 49
Layne Pryor scored 21 points, Dylan Hoefer and Erik Gau finished with 13 each and Paul Freund had 10 for Woodbine.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55 Boyer Valley 54
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton trailed by 15 early before mounting a comeback.
Boyer Valley’s Trevor Malone had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Adam Puck put in 11 for the Bulldogs.
RVC: West Harrison 63 Glidden-Ralston 37
Sage Evans had 20 points and 16 rebounds for West Harrison. Mason King added 17 points and 11 assists, and Grant Gilgen put in 11 points with six assists for the Hawkeyes.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 54 Clarinda 47
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 57 Riverside 52
Rolling Valley Conference
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Lamoni
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Glenwood 75 Thomas Jefferson 47
IKM-Manning 63 MVAOCOU 49
Mount Ayr 75 Interstate 35 47
Moravia at Southeast Warren
Sioux City West 58 Storm Lake 56
Albia 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 51
Area Nebraska
Palmyra 69 Johnson County Central 63
Arlington 60 Syracuse 31
Lourdes Central Catholic 46 Southern 44