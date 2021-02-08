East Mills Wolverines NEW

(KMAland) -- Creston took down Clarinda, East Mills escaped, Lo-Ma edged Riverside, Exira/EHK knocked off Boyer Valley and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

NC: Red Oak 70 Southwest Valley 37 

Max DeVries had 21 points for Red Oak in the dominant win.

Tucker TePoel scored 11 points for Southwest Valley.

NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Denison-Schleswig 55 

Carson Seuntjens had 20 points and five assists for the Monarchs in the loss. Braiden Heiden finished with 15 points of his own.

CORNER: Sidney 67 Griswold 39 

Cole Jorgenson poured in 25 points on six made 3-pointers to lead Sidney in the win.

Kamron Brownlee led Griswold with 12 points.

CORNER: East Mills 60 Stanton 57 

East Mills came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to maintain an undefeated record in Corner Conference play.

Jack Roberts and Carter Johnson had 20 points each for Stanton. Roberts added 12 rebounds while Johnson finished with five rebounds, five steals and five assists. Quentin Thornburg pitched in eight points and seven rebounds.

NC: Heartland Christian 66 Essex 29 

Heartland Christian’s Mitchell McCord had 26 points in the victory.

NC: Missouri Valley 66 West Monona 56 

Will Gutzmer poured in 23 points while Cole Staska had 19 and Brody Lager put in 13 for Missouri Valley in the win.

RVC: CAM 63 Paton-Churdan 42 

Colby Rich scored 20 while Seth Hensley and Cade Ticknor put in 11 points apiece to lead CAM.

RVC: Woodbine 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 

Layne Pryor scored 21 points, Dylan Hoefer and Erik Gau finished with 13 each and Paul Freund had 10 for Woodbine. 

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55 Boyer Valley 54 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton trailed by 15 early before mounting a comeback.

Boyer Valley’s Trevor Malone had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Adam Puck put in 11 for the Bulldogs. 

RVC: West Harrison 63 Glidden-Ralston 37 

Sage Evans had 20 points and 16 rebounds for West Harrison. Mason King added 17 points and 11 assists, and Grant Gilgen put in 11 points with six assists for the Hawkeyes.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 54 Clarinda 47

Corner Conference 

Sidney 67 Griswold 39

East Mills 60 Stanton 57

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 57 Riverside 52

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 63 Paton-Churdan 42

Woodbine 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 49

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55 Boyer Valley 54

West Harrison 63 Glidden-Ralston 37

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Lamoni 

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg 

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 70 Southwest Valley 37

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Denison-Schleswig 55

Glenwood 75 Thomas Jefferson 47

Heartland Christian 66 Essex 29

IKM-Manning 63 MVAOCOU 49

Missouri Valley 66 West Monona 56

Mount Ayr 75 Interstate 35 47

Moravia at Southeast Warren 

Sioux City West 58 Storm Lake 56

Albia 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 51

Area Nebraska 

Palmyra 69 Johnson County Central 63

Arlington 60 Syracuse 31

Lourdes Central Catholic 46 Southern 44

