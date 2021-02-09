(KMAland) -- East Mills clinched the Corner, AHSTW grabbed a share of the WIC, AL took the MRC, Lo-Ma beat St. Albert in OT and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 67 Red Oak 53
Braiden Heiden put in 24 points to lead Denison-Schleswig. Carson Seuntjens added 12.
NC: Des Moines Christian 65 Kuemper Catholic 58
Mitchell Badding had 20 points while Noah Bauer put in 12 for Kuemper Catholic in the loss.
CORNER: East Mills 56 Sidney 55 — OT
Zach Thornburg hit a game-winning bucket to lift East Mills, which clinched an outright Corner Conference championship. Mason Crouse led with a game-high 26 points.
Garett Phillips scored 20 and Cole Jorgenson added 16 for the Cowboys.
CORNER: Stanton 80 Clarinda Academy 41
Carter Johnson led four Stanton players in double figures with 20 points to go with nine rebounds and four steals. Jack Roberts added 16 points, Nolan Grebin had 13 and Quentin Thornburg put in 11 for the Vikings.
NC: Woodbine 57 Fremont-Mills 29
Layne Pryor had 16 points while Dylan Hoefer added 13 and Cory Bantam put in 10 for Woodbine in the win.
WIC: AHSTW 55 Tri-Center 52
Brayden Lund had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Raydden Grobe pitched in 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals for AHSTW.
Tri-Center’s Ethan Alfers had 13 points while Leyton Nelson pitched in 12 and Kent Elliott added 10.
POI: Southwest Valley 54 Southeast Warren 46
Tucker TePoel had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Blaine Venteicher put in 11 points for Southwest Valley.
Austin Clendenen scored 15 points for Southeast Warren.
NC: Lamoni 61 Lenox 49
Hayden Stewart scored 19 points for Lamoni in the win.
RVC: CAM 49 Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
Connor McKee and Colby Rich had 21 points each to lead CAM in the victory.
Gabe Obert scored 13 points and had eight rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Tanner Oswald added 12 points while Lance Clayburg put in 10.
NC: West Harrison 55 River Valley 46
Koleson Evans had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Sage Evans added 14 points and 12 rebounds for West Harrison in their 12th straight win.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 63 Bishop Heelan Catholic 32
Abraham Lincoln clinched an outright Missouri River Conference championship with the win.
BLUE: Murray 73 Mormon Trail 42
Colton Siefkas had 18 points, Chase Werner added 15, Christian Nevarez put in 14 and Brycen Wookey chipped in 10 for Murray in the win.
Gavin Dixson led Mormon Trail with 14.
NC: Heartland Christian 71 Cornerstone Christian 69
Colton Brennan scored 18 points while Jim Kunkle chipped in 17 for Heartland Christian. Stile added 13 and Mitchell McCord put in 10 for the Eagles.
MO/NE: Falls City Sacred Heart 64 East Atchison 22
Jack Flegener had 13 points while Kyle Bauman added 12 for Falls City Sacred Heart.
Jarrett Spinnato led East Atchison with 10 points.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 67 Red Oak 53
Harlan 62 Atlantic 49
Corner Conference
Griswold 68 Essex 37
East Mills 56 Sidney 55 — OT
Stanton 80 Clarinda Academy 41
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon def. Missouri Valley
AHSTW 55 Tri-Center 52
Underwood 53 IKM-Manning 50
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 54 Southeast Warren 46
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 49 Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 63 Bishop Heelan Catholic 32
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73 Thomas Jefferson 32
LeMars 101 Sioux City East 96 — 4 OT
Sioux City North 58 Sioux City West 52
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 73 Mormon Trail 42
Non-Conference
Bedford 41 Shenandoah 27
Logan-Magnolia 42 St. Albert 41 — OT
Des Moines Christian 65 Kuemper Catholic 58
Woodbine 57 Fremont-Mills 29
Orient-Macksburg at East Union
Lamoni 61 Lenox 49
Central Decatur 61 Clarke 60
Martensdale-St. Marys at Knoxville
Melcher-Dallas 60 Wayne 47
West Harrison 55 River Valley 46
Heartland Christian 71 Cornerstone Christian 69
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Falls City Sacred Heart 64 East Atchison 22
Mound City 82 North Nodaway 29
Union Star at Platte Valley
South Holt 57 DeKalb 49
Stanberry 66 South Harrison 27
Arlington 53 Plattsmouth 46
Auburn 78 Syracuse 31
Mead 57 Johnson County Central 55
Raymond Central at Louisville
Douglas County West 82 Conestoga 48
Falls City 51 Diller-Odell 45
Lourdes Central Catholic 41 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29