(KMAland) -- Riverside, AHSTW and Mount Ayr beat Hawkeye Ten teams, Creston rolled to a win, Underwood won in OT and much more from KMAland boys basketball on Thursday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Riverside 67 Shenandoah 35
Grady Jeppesen poured in 30 points for Riverside in the dominant win. Aiden Bell pitched in 12.
Blake Herold led Shenandoah with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Jade Spangler and Camden Lorimor pitched in six points each.
Mount Ayr 76 Red Oak 52
Jaixen Frost dropped in 26 points and Braydon Pierson had 13 to lead Mount Ayr in the dominant win.
Max DeVries topped Red Oak with 16 points.
Creston 75 Central Decatur 35
Kyle Strider had 16 points and Patrick Varner pitched in 15 for Creston in the dominant win. Parker Varner pitched in 10 while Cael Turner and Ethan Crawford added nine each.
Jack Scrivner scored 10 points for Central Decatur.
AHSTW 52 Denison-Schleswig 50 (OT)
Brayden Lund had 16 points and six rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg pitched in 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for AHSTW. Cole Scheffler added eight points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists, and Luke Sternberg pitched in six points and seven rebounds.
Carson Seuntjens had 17 points for Denison-Schleswig. Jake Fink added 12, Luke Wiebers posted eight and Jaxon Wessel had six.
Kuemper Catholic 83 South Hamilton 71
Michael Kasperbauer scored 23 points while Carson Kanne added 17 points and eight assists for Kuemper Catholic. Carter Putney pitched in 10 points and eight boards.
Underwood 81 ACGC 75 — OT
Jack Vanfossan scored 21 points to lead Underwood in the win. Mason Boothby added 17, Josh Ravlin had 14 and Owen Larsen totaled 12 for the Eagles.
Treynor 76 Greene County 45
No stats reported.
Omaha Northwest 79 Thomas Jefferson 67
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 68 Spencer 57
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 67 Unity Christian 54
Carter Kuehl led Heelan with 20 points. Matt Noll added 19 and Sam Skinner added 11 for the Crusaders.
AREA MISSOURI
South Holt 66 St. Joseph Christian 65
No stats reported.
Maysville 71 King City 29
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 58 Nebraska City 33
No stats reported.
Wahoo 76 Plattsmouth 49
Gage Olsen had 27 points for Plattsmouth in the loss.
Lincoln Lutheran 52 Auburn 51
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 51 Mead 38
No stats reported.
Falls City at Humboldt-TRS
No score reported.
Johnson County Central 72 College View Academy 13
Johnson County Central had four players score in double figures, including Hayden Huskey and Keegan Jones, who had 14 each. Wes Swanson added 13 and Nolan Wellensiek tallied 10.
Palmyra 64 Pawnee City 63
No stats reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Weeping Water 24
No stats reported.
Freeman 58 Johnson-Brock 50
No stats reported.
Brownell-Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic
No score reported.