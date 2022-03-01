(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart punched another ticket to state, Stanberry fought off Mound City to move into a state quarterfinal and eight Class 4A Iowa teams won substate games on Tuesday night.
IOWA BOYS SUBSTATE FINALS
3A-3: Davenport Assumption 58 Wahlert Catholic 47
4A-1: Ankeny 62 Waukee 57
4A-2: Ames 50 Des Moines Hoover 33
4A-3: Cedar Falls 39 WDM Valley 36
4A-4: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 53 Cedar Rapids Washington 36
4A-5: Burlington 55 Pleasant Valley 40
4A-6: Cedar Rapids Prairie 41 Dubuque Hempstead 20
4A-7: Waukee Northwest 57 Urbandale 45
4A-8: Johnston 55 Dowling Catholic 31
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS
Stanberry 49 Mound City 47
Tyler Schwebach had 23 points for Stanberry in the win, and went over 1,000 career points. Tony Osburn scored 15 points for Mound City.
Other Class 1 State Sectionals Scores
Green City 73 Braymer 50
North Shelby 79 Northwestern 47
Wellsville-Middletown 54 Northwest Hughesville 45
St. Elizabeth 59 Wheatland 41
Thomas Jefferson Independent vs. Rich Hill
South Iron 75 Chadwick 62
Leopold 75 Clarkton 64
MISSOURI CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Lafayette 54 Maryville 33
Derek Quinlin led Maryville with eight points in the loss, and Drew Burns scored seven.
Benton 60 Chillicothe 36
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 DISTRICT FINALS
Hartington Cedar Catholic 75 North Central 42
Amherst 62 Hastings St. Cecilia 45
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 DISTRICT FINALS
D1-1: North Platte St. Patrick’s 55 Ansley-Litchfield 39
D1-2: Dundy County Stratton 38 Johnson-Brock 27
D1-7: Riverside 66 Walthill 55
D1-8: Mead 56 Leyton 33
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 DISTRICT FINALS
D2-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Lawrence-Nelson 41
D2-3: Hyannis 55 Hay Springs 40
D2-4: Wynot 57 Paxton 41
D2-5: Shelton 59 Medicine Valley 48
D2-7: Parkview Christian 66 Humphrey St. Francis 40
D2-8: Mullen 52 Potter-Dix 37