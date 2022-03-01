Stanberry Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart punched another ticket to state, Stanberry fought off Mound City to move into a state quarterfinal and eight Class 4A Iowa teams won substate games on Tuesday night. 

IOWA BOYS SUBSTATE FINALS  

3A-3: Davenport Assumption 58 Wahlert Catholic 47 

4A-1: Ankeny 62 Waukee 57 

4A-2: Ames 50 Des Moines Hoover 33 

4A-3: Cedar Falls 39 WDM Valley 36 

4A-4: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 53 Cedar Rapids Washington 36 

4A-5: Burlington 55 Pleasant Valley 40

4A-6: Cedar Rapids Prairie 41 Dubuque Hempstead 20 

4A-7: Waukee Northwest 57 Urbandale 45 

4A-8: Johnston 55 Dowling Catholic 31 

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS 

Stanberry 49 Mound City 47 

Tyler Schwebach had 23 points for Stanberry in the win, and went over 1,000 career points. Tony Osburn scored 15 points for Mound City. 

Other Class 1 State Sectionals Scores 

Green City 73 Braymer 50 

North Shelby 79 Northwestern 47 

Wellsville-Middletown 54 Northwest Hughesville 45 

St. Elizabeth 59 Wheatland 41 

Thomas Jefferson Independent vs. Rich Hill

South Iron 75 Chadwick 62

Leopold 75 Clarkton 64 

MISSOURI CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS 

Lafayette 54 Maryville 33 

Derek Quinlin led Maryville with eight points in the loss, and Drew Burns scored seven. 

Benton 60 Chillicothe 36 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 DISTRICT FINALS 

Hartington Cedar Catholic 75 North Central 42 

Amherst 62 Hastings St. Cecilia 45 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 DISTRICT FINALS 

D1-1: North Platte St. Patrick’s 55 Ansley-Litchfield 39 

D1-2: Dundy County Stratton 38 Johnson-Brock 27 

D1-7: Riverside 66 Walthill 55 

D1-8: Mead 56 Leyton 33 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 DISTRICT FINALS

D2-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Lawrence-Nelson 41 

D2-3: Hyannis 55 Hay Springs 40 

D2-4: Wynot 57 Paxton 41 

D2-5: Shelton 59 Medicine Valley 48 

D2-7: Parkview Christian 66 Humphrey St. Francis 40 

D2-8: Mullen 52 Potter-Dix 37 

