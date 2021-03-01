Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton advanced to their fifth straight state tournament, Maryville moved on and Auburn and Sacred Heart qualified for state in Nebraska on Monday in boys hoops.

IA 3A: Dallas Center-Grimes 60 Atlantic 39  

Find the complete recap from this game heard on KMA 960 at our Local Sports News Page.

MO 4-16: Maryville 59 Cameron 46 

Caden Stoecklein had 25 points and Marc Gustafson added 16 for Maryville in the victory. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals 

Dallas Center-Grimes 60 Atlantic 39 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36 Carroll 29

Western Dubuque 58 Decorah 42

Pella 63 Grinnell 52

Monticello 45 Solon 39 

Ballard 66 Bondurant-Farrar 57

Missouri Class 4 District 16 First Round 

Maryville 59 Cameron 46

Chillicothe 32 Savannah 31

Nebraska Class C1 District Finals 

Auburn 48 Boone Central 41

Adams Central 56 Ashland-Greenwood 38

Kearney Catholic 67 Central City 36

Milford 75 Mitchell 46

St. Paul 52 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44

Omaha Concordia 59 North Bend Central 47

Nebraska Class C2 District Finals 

Yutan 62 West Holt 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 75 Twin River 43

Freeman 45 Sutton 29

Tri County 72 Hershey 53

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56 Wakefield 45

Nebraska Class D1 District Finals 

Ansley-Litchfield 39 Lourdes Central Catholic 30

Burwell 44 Kenesaw 40

North Platte St. Patrick’s 77 Creighton 44

Howells-Dodge 43 Mead 36

Central Valley 53 Osmond 37

Southern Valley 50 BDS 44

Nebraska Class D2 District Finals  

Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Medicine Valley 22

Wynot 55 Wallace 40

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.