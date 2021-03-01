(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton advanced to their fifth straight state tournament, Maryville moved on and Auburn and Sacred Heart qualified for state in Nebraska on Monday in boys hoops.
Caden Stoecklein had 25 points and Marc Gustafson added 16 for Maryville in the victory.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36 Carroll 29
Western Dubuque 58 Decorah 42
Pella 63 Grinnell 52
Monticello 45 Solon 39
Ballard 66 Bondurant-Farrar 57
Missouri Class 4 District 16 First Round
Chillicothe 32 Savannah 31
Nebraska Class C1 District Finals
Auburn 48 Boone Central 41
Adams Central 56 Ashland-Greenwood 38
Kearney Catholic 67 Central City 36
Milford 75 Mitchell 46
St. Paul 52 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44
Omaha Concordia 59 North Bend Central 47
Nebraska Class C2 District Finals
Yutan 62 West Holt 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 75 Twin River 43
Freeman 45 Sutton 29
Tri County 72 Hershey 53
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56 Wakefield 45
Nebraska Class D1 District Finals
Ansley-Litchfield 39 Lourdes Central Catholic 30
Burwell 44 Kenesaw 40
North Platte St. Patrick’s 77 Creighton 44
Howells-Dodge 43 Mead 36
Central Valley 53 Osmond 37
Southern Valley 50 BDS 44
Nebraska Class D2 District Finals
Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Medicine Valley 22
Wynot 55 Wallace 40