(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart fell in a D2 semifinal and another full day of other semifinals in Des Moines, Lincoln and Springfield. Check out the full rundown below.

IOWA CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS

Central Lyon 57 Pella Christian 51

Rock Valley 60 Monticello 44

IOWA CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS

Dallas Center-Grimes 63 Winterset 46

Central DeWitt 70 Davenport Assumption 46

IOWA CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS

Ames 62 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 43

Johnston 61 Cedar Rapids Prairie 57

NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Millard North 58 Gretna 43

Bellevue West 68 Creighton Prep 51

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE SEMIFINALS

Auburn 48 Fort Calhoun 46

Ashland-Greenwood 61 Kearney Catholic 55

Find the complete recap and video reaction from Auburn’s win here and Ashland-Greenwood’s win here.

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE CONSOLATION 

Norfolk Catholic 57 Amherst 39

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE CONSOLATION 

Burwell 58 Dundy County-Stratton 44

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE SEMIFINALS 

Parkview Christian 46 Sacred Heart 31 

Joe Simon scored 12 points for Sacred Heart in the defeat. Check out video interviews with Coach Nate Godwin and Viktar Kachalouski of Parkview Christian below.

Video courtesy of KMA Sports stringer Matt McMaster.

Other D2 Scores

St. Mary’s 65 Osceola 36

MISSOURI CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALS

Charleston 56 Duchesne 53

Lafayette County 64 Thayer 59

