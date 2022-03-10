(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart fell in a D2 semifinal and another full day of other semifinals in Des Moines, Lincoln and Springfield. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS
Central Lyon 57 Pella Christian 51
Rock Valley 60 Monticello 44
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS
Dallas Center-Grimes 63 Winterset 46
Central DeWitt 70 Davenport Assumption 46
IOWA CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS
Ames 62 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 43
Johnston 61 Cedar Rapids Prairie 57
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE SEMIFINALS
Millard North 58 Gretna 43
Bellevue West 68 Creighton Prep 51
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Auburn 48 Fort Calhoun 46
Ashland-Greenwood 61 Kearney Catholic 55
Find the complete recap and video reaction from Auburn’s win here and Ashland-Greenwood’s win here.
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE CONSOLATION
Norfolk Catholic 57 Amherst 39
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE CONSOLATION
Burwell 58 Dundy County-Stratton 44
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Parkview Christian 46 Sacred Heart 31
Joe Simon scored 12 points for Sacred Heart in the defeat. Check out video interviews with Coach Nate Godwin and Viktar Kachalouski of Parkview Christian below.
Video courtesy of KMA Sports stringer Matt McMaster.
Other D2 Scores
St. Mary’s 65 Osceola 36
MISSOURI CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALS
Charleston 56 Duchesne 53
Lafayette County 64 Thayer 59