Stanberry Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Stanberry moved to the championship game, Falls City Sacred Heart took third and eight state champions were crowned between Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska on Friday. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

IOWA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 1A: North Linn 52 Grand View Christian 48 

Class 2A: Rock Valley 74 Central Lyon 51 

Class 3A: Dallas Center-Grimes 56 Central DeWitt 53 

Class 4A: Ames 68 Johnston 37 

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS

Stanberry 45 Wellsville-Middle Town 40 

Austin Schwebach led Stanberry with an 18-point, 19-rebound, five-block performance. Tyler Schwebach contributed 15 points and six rebounds in the win. 

Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Semifinal Scores 

South Iron 85 St. Elizabeth 51

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS

Bernie 79 Putnam County 75 

Norwood 59 Bishop LeBlond 55 

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT 

Championship: Charleston 58 Lafayette County 56 

Consolation: Thayer 70 Duchesne 45 

NEBRASKA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT 

Class D2 Consolation: Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Osceola 40 

Brogan Nachtigal (19 points), Jakob Jordan (16 points), Jake Froeschl (13 points) and Joe Simon (10 points) each cracked double figures in Sacred Heart's win. 

Other Nebraska Boys State Tournament Scores 

Class B Championship: Roncalli Catholic 52 Skutt Catholic 37 

Class C1 Consolation: Kearney Catholic 79 Fort Calhoun 65 

Class C2 Championship: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43 Grand Island Central Catholic 42 

Class D1 Championship: North Platte St. Patrick’s 65 Loomis 57

