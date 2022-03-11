(KMAland) -- Stanberry moved to the championship game, Falls City Sacred Heart took third and eight state champions were crowned between Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska on Friday.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
IOWA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 1A: North Linn 52 Grand View Christian 48
Class 2A: Rock Valley 74 Central Lyon 51
Class 3A: Dallas Center-Grimes 56 Central DeWitt 53
Class 4A: Ames 68 Johnston 37
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Stanberry 45 Wellsville-Middle Town 40
Austin Schwebach led Stanberry with an 18-point, 19-rebound, five-block performance. Tyler Schwebach contributed 15 points and six rebounds in the win.
Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Semifinal Scores
South Iron 85 St. Elizabeth 51
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Bernie 79 Putnam County 75
Norwood 59 Bishop LeBlond 55
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Charleston 58 Lafayette County 56
Consolation: Thayer 70 Duchesne 45
NEBRASKA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class D2 Consolation: Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Osceola 40
Brogan Nachtigal (19 points), Jakob Jordan (16 points), Jake Froeschl (13 points) and Joe Simon (10 points) each cracked double figures in Sacred Heart's win.
Other Nebraska Boys State Tournament Scores
Class B Championship: Roncalli Catholic 52 Skutt Catholic 37
Class C1 Consolation: Kearney Catholic 79 Fort Calhoun 65
Class C2 Championship: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43 Grand Island Central Catholic 42
Class D1 Championship: North Platte St. Patrick’s 65 Loomis 57