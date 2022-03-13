(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood knocked off Auburn to win the Nebraska Class C1 state championship, Stanberry fell in the Missouri Class 1 title game and more from a busy Saturday in boys hoops.
Full rundown below.
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 1: South Iron 71 Stanberry 45
Austin Schwebach had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyler Schwebach finished with nine points and five boards to lead Stanberry in the defeat.
Other Missouri State Championship Scores
Class 2: Norwood 64 Bernie 63
MISSOURI STATE CONSOLATIONS
Class 1: St. Elizabeth 50 Wellsville-Middletown 45
Class 2: Putnam County 57 Bishop LeBlond 55
MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Central (New Madrid County) 59 Lift for Life Academy Charter 46
Vashon 69 Mexico 44
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 65 Willow Springs 26
Pembroke Hill 52 Richmond 32
Webster Groves 75 Central (Cape Girardeau) 65
Cardinal Ritter 67 St. Dominic 47
Springfield Catholic 53 Bolivar 47
Helias Catholic 70 William Christian 52
Christian Brothers College 53 SLUH 40
Chaminade College Prep 57 Ft. Zumwalt South 37
Nixa 68 Le’s Summit West 44
Staley 54 Blue Springs 41
NEBRASKA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class C1: Ashland-Greenwood 36 Auburn 33
Cale Jacobsen had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks to lead ashland-greenwood to the state championship.
Skyler Roybal had 15 points to lead Auburn, which had won three straight state championships.
Other Nebraska State Championship Scores
Class A: Millard North 67 Bellevue West 57
Class D2: Parkview Christian 64 St. Mary’s 48