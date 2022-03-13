Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood knocked off Auburn to win the Nebraska Class C1 state championship, Stanberry fell in the Missouri Class 1 title game and more from a busy Saturday in boys hoops.

Full rundown below.

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Class 1: South Iron 71 Stanberry 45

Austin Schwebach had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyler Schwebach finished with nine points and five boards to lead Stanberry in the defeat.

Other Missouri State Championship Scores

Class 2: Norwood 64 Bernie 63

MISSOURI STATE CONSOLATIONS

Class 1: St. Elizabeth 50 Wellsville-Middletown 45

Class 2: Putnam County 57 Bishop LeBlond 55

MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Central (New Madrid County) 59 Lift for Life Academy Charter 46

Vashon 69 Mexico 44

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 65 Willow Springs 26

Pembroke Hill 52 Richmond 32

Webster Groves 75 Central (Cape Girardeau) 65

Cardinal Ritter 67 St. Dominic 47

Springfield Catholic 53 Bolivar 47

Helias Catholic 70 William Christian 52

Christian Brothers College 53 SLUH 40

Chaminade College Prep 57 Ft. Zumwalt South 37

Nixa 68 Le’s Summit West 44

Staley 54 Blue Springs 41

NEBRASKA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Class C1: Ashland-Greenwood 36 Auburn 33 

Cale Jacobsen had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks to lead ashland-greenwood to the state championship. 

Skyler Roybal had 15 points to lead Auburn, which had won three straight state championships. 

Other Nebraska State Championship Scores 

Class A: Millard North 67 Bellevue West 57

Class D2: Parkview Christian 64 St. Mary’s 48

