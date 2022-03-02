(Omaha) -- Seven Nebraska Class A schools punched their tickets to state while 16 Missouri teams advanced to the state quarterfinals on Wednesday.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Missouri Boys Class 2 State Sectionals
Alton 83 South Pemiscot 64
Bernie 71 Valle Catholic 67
Putnam County 54 Clopton 43
Sacred Heart 64 Salisbury 58
Norwood 65 Eugene 44
College Heights Christian 54 Blue Eye 43
Lakeland 57 Weaubleau 42
Bishop LeBlond 49 Gallatin 38
Missouri Boys Class 3 State Sectionals
Charleston 86 Kelly 65
Bishop DuBourg 67 Kingston 46
Duchesne 45 Monroe City 44
Cole Camp 42 Montgomery County 41
Thayer 59 Steelville 38
Strafford 66 Ash Grove 52
Lafayette County 79 El Dorado Springs 36
Mid-Buchanan 49 Milan 33
Nebraska Boys Class A District Finals
Millard North 81 Omaha North 55
Bellevue West 61 Millard South 31
Lincoln East 90 Omaha Westside 61
Elkhorn South 72 Omaha Central 53
Gretna 59 Lincoln Southwest 54
Creighton Prep 57 Lincoln Northeast 45 – 3 OT
Lincoln Pius X 61 Papillion-LaVista South 46