(Omaha) -- Seven Nebraska Class A schools punched their tickets to state while 16 Missouri teams advanced to the state quarterfinals on Wednesday. 

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Missouri Boys Class 2 State Sectionals 

Alton 83 South Pemiscot 64 

Bernie 71 Valle Catholic 67 

Putnam County 54 Clopton 43

Sacred Heart 64 Salisbury 58

Norwood 65 Eugene 44 

College Heights Christian 54 Blue Eye 43 

Lakeland 57 Weaubleau 42

Bishop LeBlond 49 Gallatin 38 

Missouri Boys Class 3 State Sectionals 

Charleston 86 Kelly 65

Bishop DuBourg 67 Kingston 46

Duchesne 45 Monroe City 44 

Cole Camp 42 Montgomery County 41 

Thayer 59 Steelville 38 

Strafford 66 Ash Grove 52 

Lafayette County 79 El Dorado Springs 36 

Mid-Buchanan 49 Milan 33 

Nebraska Boys Class A District Finals 

Millard North 81 Omaha North 55 

Bellevue West 61 Millard South 31 

Lincoln East 90 Omaha Westside 61 

Elkhorn South 72 Omaha Central 53 

Gretna 59 Lincoln Southwest 54 

Creighton Prep 57 Lincoln Northeast 45 – 3 OT 

Lincoln Pius X 61 Papillion-LaVista South 46 

