(KMAland) -- Mound City and North Andrew boys advanced to the Final Four with state quarterfinal wins on Friday.
Tony Osburn poured in 28 points to lead Mound City in the victory.
North Andrew continued their hot run with a win over state No. 2 Lakeland to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2018.
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Mound City 61 Orrick 30
St. Elizabeth 67 Thomas Jefferson Independent 53
South Iron 105 Delta 67
Higbee 45 Green City 38
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals
North Andrew 62 Lakeland 58
Salisbury 72 Wellsville-Middletown 68
Norwood 49 Crane 48
Campbell 68 Valle Catholic 61
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Summit Christian Academy 60 St. Pius X 55
Monroe City 51 Christian 49
Hartville 36 Greenwood 33
Lift for Life Academy Charter 62 Thayer 54