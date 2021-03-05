MSHSAA
(KMAland) -- Mound City and North Andrew boys advanced to the Final Four with state quarterfinal wins on Friday.

MO 1: Mound City 61 Orrick 30 

Tony Osburn poured in 28 points to lead Mound City in the victory.

MO 2: North Andrew 62 Lakeland 58 

North Andrew continued their hot run with a win over state No. 2 Lakeland to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2018.

BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals

Mound City 61 Orrick 30

St. Elizabeth 67 Thomas Jefferson Independent 53

South Iron 105 Delta 67

Higbee 45 Green City 38

Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals

North Andrew 62 Lakeland 58

Salisbury 72 Wellsville-Middletown 68

Norwood 49 Crane 48

Campbell 68 Valle Catholic 61

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals

Summit Christian Academy 60 St. Pius X 55

Monroe City 51 Christian 49

Hartville 36 Greenwood 33

Lift for Life Academy Charter 62 Thayer 54

